Miami pro day Rosseau and Philips

Geordie said: I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him. Click to expand...

Yeah, hard to say on Rosseau as you hate to ignore production on the field but he certainly didn't thrive in the drills. I wonder if he practised the drills much because he actually faulted on two of his three 3-cone drills by hitting the cone and slipping apparently. So it could just be he didn't perform well that day. His broad jump and verticals were not great athletic measurements. Again, we have to be careful though because that production in his 2019 was impressive, although a lot of the pass rush did not come off the edge. So he obviously can translate his skills to playing football. Does that keep him out of Round 1? It probably does. Would Miami at that first pick in Round 2?...hard to say. Depends on what they did with pick 1a.My real concern with Phillips is the medical. The fact he nearly quit football is worrisome. By all accounts a great athlete with enough production to match.