Miami pro day Rosseau and Philips

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 5,451
- Reaction score
- 1,621
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
These are players we are likely to draft at edge.
Yeah, hard to say on Rosseau as you hate to ignore production on the field but he certainly didn't thrive in the drills. I wonder if he practised the drills much because he actually faulted on two of his three 3-cone drills by hitting the cone and slipping apparently. So it could just be he didn't perform well that day. His broad jump and verticals were not great athletic measurements. Again, we have to be careful though because that production in his 2019 was impressive, although a lot of the pass rush did not come off the edge. So he obviously can translate his skills to playing football. Does that keep him out of Round 1? It probably does. Would Miami at that first pick in Round 2?...hard to say. Depends on what they did with pick 1a.I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him.
Paye is the safest pick at edge. Rosseau can become jason taylor if he works hard.I'm a canes fan and would not take either of them in the first round at this point for different reasons. Phillips has the medical red flags. Rousseau looked sloppy in his pro day. Roche I'd consider at 50 at the earliest.
Anyone that rates players on their prodayand combine is going to have a horrible draft. These are here for medical evaluations and real measurements. Game film all day every day over any underwear Olympics . These events rarely move a teams evaluation of a player up or down a board . Once in a blue moon you see a dj metcalf move up a round.I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him.
That would be a steal. Literally.Wouldn’t be surprised if Roche ends up being a better pro than Greg and Jalen. Would love to see us snag him in the third if he’s still on the board.
Anyone that rates players on their prodayand combine is going to have a horrible draft. These are here for medical evaluations and real measurements. Game film all day every day over any underwear Olympics . These events rarely move a teams evaluation of a player up or down a board . Once in a blue moon you see a dj metcalf move up a round.