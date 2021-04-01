 Miami pro day Rosseau and Philips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami pro day Rosseau and Philips

Geordie

Geordie

I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him.
 
Andyman

Geordie said:
I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him.
Yeah, hard to say on Rosseau as you hate to ignore production on the field but he certainly didn't thrive in the drills. I wonder if he practised the drills much because he actually faulted on two of his three 3-cone drills by hitting the cone and slipping apparently. So it could just be he didn't perform well that day. His broad jump and verticals were not great athletic measurements. Again, we have to be careful though because that production in his 2019 was impressive, although a lot of the pass rush did not come off the edge. So he obviously can translate his skills to playing football. Does that keep him out of Round 1? It probably does. Would Miami at that first pick in Round 2?...hard to say. Depends on what they did with pick 1a.

My real concern with Phillips is the medical. The fact he nearly quit football is worrisome. By all accounts a great athlete with enough production to match.
 
Danny said:
I'm a canes fan and would not take either of them in the first round at this point for different reasons. Phillips has the medical red flags. Rousseau looked sloppy in his pro day. Roche I'd consider at 50 at the earliest.
Paye is the safest pick at edge. Rosseau can become jason taylor if he works hard.
 
Geordie said:
I haven't watched much of this but apparently Rosseau had a pretty horrible pro day. Think he can kiss good bye to round 1 if that's true. Phillips however (and again take this with a pinch of salt because I've not seen it) apparently knocked it out of the park. I said before I don't think any NFL GM will have the balls to draft Phillips in round 1 because of his concussion history but I'm starting to re-think that. He's clearly the best DE in this class, think I am going to move him up to our pick at 18, that's where we may have to take him, if we want him.
Anyone that rates players on their prodayand combine is going to have a horrible draft. These are here for medical evaluations and real measurements. Game film all day every day over any underwear Olympics . These events rarely move a teams evaluation of a player up or down a board . Once in a blue moon you see a dj metcalf move up a round.
 
Wouldn’t be surprised if Roche ends up being a better pro than Greg and Jalen. Would love to see us snag him in the third if he’s still on the board.
 
RedWhiteNBlue said:
Anyone that rates players on their prodayand combine is going to have a horrible draft. These are here for medical evaluations and real measurements. Game film all day every day over any underwear Olympics . These events rarely move a teams evaluation of a player up or down a board . Once in a blue moon you see a dj metcalf move up a round.
There were plenty of red flags on Rosseau before the pro day, he was falling over and flunking simple drills from what I've heard, it's not just about a 40 time here.
 
Looked more like Miami amateur day. Only one who had a pro day was Jaelan Phillips.

Rousseau is kinda like the Curtis Weaver of the 2021 draft - just 4 inches taller without a body of work. Both racked up double digit misleading sacks as a RS freshman then stumble their way through drills to show why they couldn't beat edge protectors.
 
I would want any of the three on my team

Phillips beasted out and the medical stuff is a few years in his past

Rousseau only had one year of coaching and is still raw but you can't teach 6'7" and I think he has the higher up side. Remember he played safety and WR in High School

Roche is gonna be a very good NFL player and who ever drafts him will be lucky to have him
 
