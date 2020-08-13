Miami signs another- CB/S

N

Nugtron

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
24
Reaction score
18
Albert Romano said:
This really is like the Mike T days and DL’s.
Click to expand...
Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,689
Reaction score
14,391
Location
Davie, FL
Nugtron said:
Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?
Click to expand...
we just about did that also.. we love our DB’s.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,403
Reaction score
2,037
Location
Miami
Nugtron said:
Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?
Click to expand...
We literally did that. This db situation is quizzical. How many dbs do we need? We have like 10.
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,689
Reaction score
14,391
Location
Davie, FL
What was the name of that defense we played again with tons of guys at the line on scrimmage?

ah here it is - seems like 2 seasons ago already..

www.palmbeachpost.com

Miami Dolphins: How this unorthodox defensive package causes QB confusion

Controlled chaos! Dolphins find success with third-down package featuring one defensive lineman, eight defensive backs and constant pre-snap movement
www.palmbeachpost.com www.palmbeachpost.com
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
16,337
Reaction score
6,013
Location
NE, Indiana
Pretty disappointed we cut Parker but this guy sort of sounds promising .... but the all time record for ints in the CFL is seriously only 3?!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom