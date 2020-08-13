Miami signs another- CB/S

Albert Romano
Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?This really is like the Mike T days and DL’s.
we just about did that also.. we love our DB’s.Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?
We DID do that! We got a great player in his prime in Jones tho, MT's M.O. was to sign hall of fame talent when they're all outta hall!we just about did that also.. we love our DB’s.
We literally did that. This db situation is quizzical. How many dbs do we need? We have like 10.Mikey Mike would've splurged in FA and signed the highest paid CB in the league when you previously had the highest paid CB who is now the second highest paid CB because the more you pay the more you get! Or wait is it the mo' money you come across the mo' problems you see?
Sorry, I was being facetious. One more and we can field an all DB D, imagine Bobby McCain's lining up EVERYWHEREWe literally did that. This db situation is quizzical. How many dbs do we need? We have like 10.
Quizzical.......We literally did that. This db situation is quizzical. How many dbs do we need? We have like 10.