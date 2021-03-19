 Miami signs LB Brennan Scarlett | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami signs LB Brennan Scarlett

KingHydra

Scout Team
After looking him up. I sure hope we got him for the league minimum. 11 games with 27 tackles (2019) is pretty awful.
 
gregorygrant83

Club Member
Not every player Miami signs is being brought in to start. Miami needs depth at the position and Scarlett brings that. They will address the need in the draft.
 
Finlandia

Logjammin'
Not a lot to go on but it seems he was hurt every year in college and while with Houston. Not sure how that's even possible. Had some sacks last year though. Could be a thing.
 
Jssanto

Club Member
From the one scout report I saw, he seems like a special teamer only.
How high up do we need to draft a LBer
 
