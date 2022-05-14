 Michael Deiter? Connor Williams? Dolphins face critical OL decision at center | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Michael Deiter? Connor Williams? Dolphins face critical OL decision at center

Now heres a highly questionable situation completely unnecessary IMO..

Article states "up for grabs .. WHY

Conner Williams possibly playing center ... WHY

Applebaum not envisioning the decision taking well into Aug. ( especially for a super hero OL coach ... I hope )

App, see's negative plays ( god I hope so ) and he also see's positive. Says just wants to focus on positive...

I think Michael Deiter is giving us everything we’re asking right now, Ya fits well in shorts and is passable with no contact from someone on the other side.

This goes for RT too (protecting Tua's blind side)
Hate to see another season of musical linemen
Fingers crossed they address these position or atleast one before there are no good options out there to get. Which we've all seen in amazement for decades or atleast most of us...... JMfigginO
 
these are all new coaches, you cant blame them for wanting to see guys in different positions so they can then judge who's right for what..Got to give them their fair time to evaluate the roster.
 
Agree.
 
lord please let deiter impress them at center, so they don't have to do anything with connor williams except team him up on the left side with armstead.

please please please
 
Even after adding Williams and Armstead this oline is still very weak.

Now add this into the mix and its potentially a disaster.

Dallas tried Williams at Center last preseason and he was awful.

Deiter was manageable at Center. Leave him there.

The competition we need is at RT, Hunt should be moved there which opens a hole at RG but who cares. Eichenburg and Jackson were awful at Tackle last year.

This just makes no sense, who's gonna play LG if Williams plays center?

Why not just sign Tretter and be done with it?

Our best line should look like this.

LT- Armstead
LG- Willams
C- Tretter
RG- Jackson, Eichenburg or Deiter
RT- Hunt


Instead it currently looks like this

LT- Armstead
LG- ???? Jackson maybe?
Center - Williams or Deiter
RG - Hunt
RT- Jackson or Eichenburg

The rest of this roster is ready to win now. But then you look at this mess and wonder just how many games can we win with a line this weak. This potentially has both Eichenburg and Jackson starting. Why? Deiter was not the problem last year he was one of the only guys who was decent at their position.
 
it should be

Armstead
Williams
Deiter
Hunt
Eichenberg

until proven otherwise.

eich should be fine at RT. he was never meant to play LT and had a player who failed at LT and was being given a look at LG next to him (AJ).

now he will be in his drafted position with Hunty by his side.
 
