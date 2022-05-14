Michael Deiter? Connor Williams? Dolphins face critical OL decision at center

Even after adding Williams and Armstead this oline is still very weak.



Now add this into the mix and its potentially a disaster.



Dallas tried Williams at Center last preseason and he was awful.



Deiter was manageable at Center. Leave him there.



The competition we need is at RT, Hunt should be moved there which opens a hole at RG but who cares. Eichenburg and Jackson were awful at Tackle last year.



This just makes no sense, who's gonna play LG if Williams plays center?



Why not just sign Tretter and be done with it?



Our best line should look like this.



LT- Armstead

LG- Willams

C- Tretter

RG- Jackson, Eichenburg or Deiter

RT- Hunt





Instead it currently looks like this



LT- Armstead

LG- ???? Jackson maybe?

Center - Williams or Deiter

RG - Hunt

RT- Jackson or Eichenburg



The rest of this roster is ready to win now. But then you look at this mess and wonder just how many games can we win with a line this weak. This potentially has both Eichenburg and Jackson starting. Why? Deiter was not the problem last year he was one of the only guys who was decent at their position.