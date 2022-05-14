Michael Deiter? Connor Williams? Dolphins face critical OL decision at center

cuzinvinny
Now heres a highly questionable situation completely unnecessary IMO..
Article states "up for grabs .. WHY
Conner Williams possibly playing center ... WHY
Applebaum not envisioning the decision taking well into Aug. ( especially for a super hero OL coach ... I hope )
App, see's negative plays ( god I hope so ) and he also see's positive. Says just wants to focus on positive...
I think Michael Deiter is giving us everything we’re asking right now, Ya fits well in shorts and is passable with no contact from someone on the other side.
This goes for RT too (protecting Tua's blind side)
Hate to see another season of musical linemen
Fingers crossed they address these position or atleast one before there are no good options out there to get. Which we've all seen in amazement for decades or atleast most of us...... JMfigginO
