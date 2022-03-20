Michigan LB David Ojabo tears Achilles.

BillsFanInPeace
Yeah If he is on Cam Akers timeline. That puts him ready to play around 5months from now. So will miss all offseason but be ready for the Season????That's just awful. Heard he was supposed to be a first round pick too. Wish him the best
I can see one of the teams in the backend of the first that have good rosters say F it we trust our medical and recovery facilities. We take him here.Likely still a 1st round pick or extremely high second.
Also my advice to all college players.
If the advisory board is giving you a first or 2nd round projection.
Skip bowl games
Skip senior bowl
Go to combine for medical and interviews only sit out the workouts
Proday for interview and medical only skip the workouts.
You asset is you body. You should protect it until draft. You are not paid for any of the above.
Cool and then they can talk to my college coaches or the scouts there were there. Everyone talks about how it will hurt players skipping. It never does.IMO, only elite guys could do that without being impacted. Ojabo was a part-time player and was being projected in the top half of round 1 on potential/upside. If he was to sit out all those drills, i would expect teams to wonder what he's hiding.
The Combine and Pro Day drills are no different than daily workouts for these guys. I understand maybe avoiding the contact stuff that is more dangerous. But even then, i would expect some guys to drop because teams want to see top talent vs top talent. Come draft day, if teams had similar grades on 2 guys and 1 showed out at the Senior Bowl and Combine and 1 sat out, i'll take bets on who they are going with.