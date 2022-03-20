 Michigan LB David Ojabo tears Achilles. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Michigan LB David Ojabo tears Achilles.

Saw that as well. That's a shame for that young man. ☹
 
That's just awful. Heard he was supposed to be a first round pick too. Wish him the best
 
dolfaneric12 said:
That's just awful. Heard he was supposed to be a first round pick too. Wish him the best
Yeah If he is on Cam Akers timeline. That puts him ready to play around 5months from now. So will miss all offseason but be ready for the Season????

I don’t know if I am a team he is drafted knowing I am redshirting him. So I would do that with a second round pick.
 
Also my advice to all college players.

If the advisory board is giving you a first or 2nd round projection.

Skip bowl games
Skip senior bowl
Go to combine for medical and interviews only sit out the workouts
Proday for interview and medical only skip the workouts.


You asset is you body. You should protect it until draft. You are not paid for any of the above.
 
Definitely a partial tear. When I fully tore mine it was 6 weeks on crutches then 6 weeks in a walking boot before I could even begin therapy.

How far medical surgeries have come in our lifetime. When I was in grade school by babysitter tore her ACL and meniscus. She was in a full leg cast for 6 months. When I was a senior in high school I tore my medial collateral meniscus. Doc told me he could cast me up for 6-8 weeks or I could be running again in 2 weeks if they just took out the torn portion. I was running in 5 days and didn't miss a football game or a x-country race.

Now in the NFL, if you tear an ACL or even your Achilles you can come back the next and sometimes the same year. That's ridiculous. Those used to be career enders. Now they're just procedures. I don't think he goes later than the early 4th. Whoever has the patience to wait on his recovery will get a steal with that pick.
 
ANUFan said:
Likely still a 1st round pick or extremely high second.
I can see one of the teams in the backend of the first that have good rosters say F it we trust our medical and recovery facilities. We take him here.

Likely gone in late 2nd. Those at the tops of the first and second do not have that luxury. They will need starters this year
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Also my advice to all college players.

If the advisory board is giving you a first or 2nd round projection.

Skip bowl games
Skip senior bowl
Go to combine for medical and interviews only sit out the workouts
Proday for interview and medical only skip the workouts.


You asset is you body. You should protect it until draft. You are not paid for any of the above.
IMO, only elite guys could do that without being impacted. Ojabo was a part-time player and was being projected in the top half of round 1 on potential/upside. If he was to sit out all those drills, i would expect teams to wonder what he's hiding.

The Combine and Pro Day drills are no different than daily workouts for these guys. I understand maybe avoiding the contact stuff that is more dangerous. But even then, i would expect some guys to drop because teams want to see top talent vs top talent. Come draft day, if teams had similar grades on 2 guys and 1 showed out at the Senior Bowl and Combine and 1 sat out, i'll take bets on who they are going with.
 
PSU Cane said:
IMO, only elite guys could do that without being impacted. Ojabo was a part-time player and was being projected in the top half of round 1 on potential/upside. If he was to sit out all those drills, i would expect teams to wonder what he's hiding.

The Combine and Pro Day drills are no different than daily workouts for these guys. I understand maybe avoiding the contact stuff that is more dangerous. But even then, i would expect some guys to drop because teams want to see top talent vs top talent. Come draft day, if teams had similar grades on 2 guys and 1 showed out at the Senior Bowl and Combine and 1 sat out, i'll take bets on who they are going with.
Cool and then they can talk to my college coaches or the scouts there were there. Everyone talks about how it will hurt players skipping. It never does.

Remember all the years QBX not going to throw at combine it is gonna hurt him. Never does.

What will hurt the player is an INJ at one of these meaningless things. Players opted out of football completely and doesn’t affect them. Their college tape doesn’t lie.

If my son gets himself to be a projected by the advisory committee as a 1st or 2nd I will advise him to skip these things. At end of day though will be his choice.
 
Guaranteed pick by Dallas in the 2nd round. They love them some injured players who redshirt year 1 lol.
 
