Michigan LB David Ojabo tears Achilles.

Definitely a partial tear. When I fully tore mine it was 6 weeks on crutches then 6 weeks in a walking boot before I could even begin therapy.



How far medical surgeries have come in our lifetime. When I was in grade school by babysitter tore her ACL and meniscus. She was in a full leg cast for 6 months. When I was a senior in high school I tore my medial collateral meniscus. Doc told me he could cast me up for 6-8 weeks or I could be running again in 2 weeks if they just took out the torn portion. I was running in 5 days and didn't miss a football game or a x-country race.



Now in the NFL, if you tear an ACL or even your Achilles you can come back the next and sometimes the same year. That's ridiculous. Those used to be career enders. Now they're just procedures. I don't think he goes later than the early 4th. Whoever has the patience to wait on his recovery will get a steal with that pick.