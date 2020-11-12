Mid-Season: Who You "Got" at Number Seven?

Seven might be a no-man's spot in this draft. Not that there won't be excellent talent available there, but Miami could be in a position to miss out on Parsons and even a potential trade down scenario with a quarterback needy team. We'll see of course, but top five figures to be something like this (in no order): Lawrence, Fields, Sewell, Parsons, Lance. Chase and Surtain II might be in the mix. I've made no bones about Parsons being my top player as I just see him as an excellent fit in a Flores defense. Linebackers rarely go top 5, but I think Parsons will. If he's gone, and the top 5 goes something like above, whose your pick at #7?



I would probably go Chase there. I know that's high for a wide receiver and the talent at that position goes deep in this draft. But Miami's next pick could end up being in the low 20's, which means Smith, Waddle, Bateman and Moore could all be off the board.



Miami needs a linebacker, but #7 is way too high for Bolton or Moses. Moses hasn't looked that great this season, but he's probably still a first rounder. I've seen Bolton mocked in the early second, but I think he goes sooner than that. Really like Bolton and would highly consider him with that 1b selection, depending on who else is available.



The Dolphins need a DT, preferably someone who can stuff the run. Barmore, from Alabama, may end up somewhere in the top 15 and could be the first DT off the board. Wilson has had a rough year, but he's probably still a first rounder, maybe available for Miami's 1b. Tufele, of USC, is nice as a late first, early second. I believe he opted out. Georgia's Davis and LSU's Shelvin are run stuffers. Twyman is one of the more intriguing DT's, as someone who plays in the opponents backfield and can pressure the qb.



Pass rushers? This is a buyer beware group, but there are players emerging. Pitts Jones is probably my favorite and maybe pushing into the top 15. Paye of Michigan, is another to watch. Rosseau is an opt out, who I think will fall quite a bit. He's very talented, but with just one year under his belt, that might be hard for a team to pull the trigger on early. Roche is interesting. I could see him in that Van Noy role for the Dolphins.



Offensive line? After spending so many high picks there in 2020, can the Dolphins afford to look middle rounds instead?