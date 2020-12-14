Mike Gesicki- one doctor’s opinion

Albert Romano
While we wait for official news- this would be better than broken collarbone I suppose- assuming he avoids the surgery.
Obviously this is just one opinion on the injury - but most I have seen so far.
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki's shoulder injury and when to expect him back -- Dr. Matt Provencher | FOX Sports
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a potential dislocated shoulder against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the severity and when we might expect him back on the field.
