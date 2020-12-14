Mike Gesicki- one doctor’s opinion

While we wait for official news- this would be better than broken collarbone I suppose- assuming he avoids the surgery.

Obviously this is just one opinion on the injury - but most I have seen so far.


Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki's shoulder injury and when to expect him back -- Dr. Matt Provencher | FOX Sports

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a potential dislocated shoulder against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the severity and when we might expect him back on the field.
www.foxsports.com www.foxsports.com
 
I thought it was a broken wrist when it happened, something I have done 3 times. I've also dislocated my shoulder, the thing about that is although you may feel fine, it is easy to pop again unless it gets proper rest, he may be back for the playoffs if we get there IMO, not that I know exactly what happened
 
4-6 months....Yikes! Worst case...
A few weeks...Best case.
 
Separated shoulder w/ no surrounding damage and he could be back as early as this week or next. Won’t need surgery unless there’s ligament/tendon damage, or damage to the socket. Sometimes guys avoid ligament damage bc bone from the socket chipped, and this is almost worse if the bone is chipped, the shoulder can easily slide out of place.

think of it as a golf tee. The ball sits perfectly on a brand new tee. If you were to put even the smallest chip on any portion of the tees rounded edge, it wouldn’t take much for the ball to fall off the tee even if you get it sitting perfectly still. Any amount of contact and the ball will come right off the tee thanks to the chipped edge.

when this happens to shoulders, it can be bad news in a contact sport. Any amount of force can slide that shoulder out of place.
 
Horrible timing...seems like him and Tua have been really clicking together lately.

I feel like Tua was trusting Gesicki a little more to just go up grab it...

Well, hopefully he has a speedy recovery and ready to roll next year if it is indeed season-ending
 
The Miami Dolphins fear tight end Mike Gesicki will miss at least one game and possibly more and confirmation of that will come later today after a scheduled MRI to determine the extent of damage to his right shoulder, per a source.

Gesicki went out of Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter after he landed on his head and right shoulder following a catch along the right sideline.

 
Kamelion4291 said:
Have no idea how that base exists to be honest. Gisecki is a top 5 TE receiving threat in the NFL and that's the FLOOR.
That's the thing they don't think of him as a TE because he's not the best blocker and they certainly don't think he's top 5....more like top 20 which is a riot.
 
ANUFan said:
That's the thing they don't think of him as a TE because he's not the best blocker and they certainly don't think he's top 5....more like top 20 which is a riot.
More than a riot. He's literally top 5 in yards NOW with 6 TDs and that's with a conservative offense void of playmakers around him to take pressure off. I mean, the TD he caught against the Chiefs he was literally triple covered.

Wonder why...
 
