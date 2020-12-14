Mike Gesicki- one doctor’s opinion

Separated shoulder w/ no surrounding damage and he could be back as early as this week or next. Won’t need surgery unless there’s ligament/tendon damage, or damage to the socket. Sometimes guys avoid ligament damage bc bone from the socket chipped, and this is almost worse if the bone is chipped, the shoulder can easily slide out of place.



think of it as a golf tee. The ball sits perfectly on a brand new tee. If you were to put even the smallest chip on any portion of the tees rounded edge, it wouldn’t take much for the ball to fall off the tee even if you get it sitting perfectly still. Any amount of contact and the ball will come right off the tee thanks to the chipped edge.



when this happens to shoulders, it can be bad news in a contact sport. Any amount of force can slide that shoulder out of place.