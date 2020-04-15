Mike Gesicki to do a Reddit Ask Me Anything tomorrow at 3PM EST

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,544
Reaction score
5,686
Location
Marco Island
Someone needs to ask him what he's doing to improve his catching over last year. Hoping he has a JUGGS machine at his house.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,875
Reaction score
2,996
Fin-Loco said:
Someone needs to ask him what he's doing to improve his catching over last year. Hoping he has a JUGGS machine at his house.
Click to expand...
This made me curious. Was he attributed a lot of drops last year?
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,321
Reaction score
1,553
someone ask if he's considered taking ballet classes. seriously.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,875
Reaction score
2,996
dnespins said:
someone ask if he's considered taking ballet classes. seriously.
Click to expand...
Will definitly help with balance. But I believe he still drills volleyball which is very comparable and he is comfortable with that already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom