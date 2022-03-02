Mike McDaniel meets with the media at the 2022 NFL Combine

He has to “service more people as a head coach.” He provides “service” to his coaching staff and players. He has a list of tasks that come from the staff. Leadership without ever calling yourself the leader. Very 21st century, very collaborative. I hope it works - 99% ‘cause I love the Dolphins, but 1% because I like to see that approach win in general.



“Deebo” wasn’t found looking for Deebo”. While concepts remain, I’ve always disliked “looking for the next - fill in the name- when coaches come from another team.



Great interview, thanks for posting.