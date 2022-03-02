 Mike McDaniel meets with the media at the 2022 NFL Combine | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel meets with the media at the 2022 NFL Combine

GreenDolphinSt

GreenDolphinSt

He has to “service more people as a head coach.” He provides “service” to his coaching staff and players. He has a list of tasks that come from the staff. Leadership without ever calling yourself the leader. Very 21st century, very collaborative. I hope it works - 99% ‘cause I love the Dolphins, but 1% because I like to see that approach win in general.

“Deebo” wasn’t found looking for Deebo”. While concepts remain, I’ve always disliked “looking for the next - fill in the name- when coaches come from another team.

Great interview, thanks for posting.
 
EJay

EJay

McDaniels awareness and sense of humor may not be for everyone, but I find him funny.

His comment about “taking his talents to South Beach” is just another example of both.

Let’s all hope he’s as good as a head coach.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Bruzer said:
Didn't see this posted yet, merge if I'm wrong but wanted to share.

Philosophically this kid is a MONSTER!

Loved the Rich Eisen skit at the end.

Just affirms my initial impression -- he's either going to be a bomb or a bum!
 
N

nando03

Tua808 said:
Thank you for posting!

Was the last question about Tua? I couldn't hear it.
The question about keeping ore getting a player was about Ogbah, I'm pretty sure. I listened to it 3 or 4 times on the highest volume to make it out. Seems like they want to bring him back, which makes perfect sense.
 
