Mike McDaniel: No ceiling on ways to use Tyreek Hill

“I do want to just give you the keys to the kingdom, but I’m not sure from a competitive advantage standpoint that would make much sense,” McDaniel said. “I will say that with players of dynamic skill sets such as Tyreek — which, if there are other players that have his combination of skill, that group is small — there’s no real ceiling on in terms of the ways that you can involve him. And there’s certain things that I know that myself and the coaching staff haven’t even thought of yet, that will come on our plate.”

Mike McDaniel: No ceiling on ways to use Tyreek Hill - ProFootballTalk

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill became a member of the Dolphins last week and now it is head coach Mike McDaniel’s job to make sure that the team makes the best use of his skills during the 2022 season.McDaniel told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he’s started to think about how to do that, but [more]
which, if there are other players that have his combination of skill, that group is small

Congratulations Coach Mcdaniel....... You have 2 players that qualify for that small group.

Will be fun to see how your Offensively Genius mind utilizes them.
 
