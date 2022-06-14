 Mike McDaniel on the FISH TANK: "Authentic Intention" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel on the FISH TANK: "Authentic Intention"

What did he say to his team as they went on break?
He commended his players for a job well done so far. But he expects them to return to TC in TC shape. Not get to TC and then get into shape. He emphasized that their teammates are counting on them. It is vital that they set the tone immediately at the start of Training Camp. He mentioned that the team has started slow the last few years and then cleaned it up. Mike and team are very aware of that.

He never wants to loose sight of the fact that this is their dreams. Never takes that lightly. He feels it is his responsibility to help them maximize their dreams.

Have you ever felt pressure to conform?

"Players smell a fraud from a mile away. I just focus on how I can make them better. I wouldn't know how else to be other than myself."

What was his most prizes football card growing up?

He chose 1989 Barry Sanders rookie card. Did not have the Marino RC back then but does now. Perks of working here he said. OJ McDuffie also hooked him up with an OJ RC on the spot.

Side note: McDaniel was a History major and he is into documentaries.

 
appreciate that he always finds creative ways to answer the same questions he's asked.

good on him with the message to the players about leaving for 6 weeks..Make them feel guilty if they let their teammates down by not being in shape when camp starts.
 
Just watched this before checking in. That was a great BS session. I can't imagine our previous HC ever being so "real". If the guy is half as football smart as advertised, I want him to retire a Dolphin (in about 2 decades).
 
