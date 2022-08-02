Mike McDaniel Thoughts After Practices Have Started

I do not know if Mike McDaniel will win or not. I don’t. But I freaking LOVE this guy. I think he’s incredibly smart and thoughtful. He has natural intelligence but is also a football nerd. He thinks about this stuff very thoughtfully. The way this team has been put together in one off-season is a real departure from the crap we’ve dealt with for 20 years. I think we need some more depth but we are on track. Maybe I will be wrong but I haven’t been more optimistic since we hired Nick Saban.



Early on in the coaching search I got fixated on McDaniel. I didn’t think we would hire him but was pleasantly surprised when we did.



I think, finally, we will have an offense that fits the new age of football. Yes, we can be explosive. But more importantly, I think we will go on the road in the cold, late in the season, and not just lay down like we have. Why? We will run the football. Not the old way where we line up and just out block you and get yardage. That way hasn’t worked unless we had Ricky. No, we are going to use movement, misdirection, and confusion to move the football on the ground. That travels baby. And when you’re looking for Mostert we will hit Waddle or Hill for chunk yardage and the linemen will hold up because the defense is hedging on the run. Or, in the pass game, we will use motion and get the D all jacked up on Hill and Waddle due to some formation and, boom, Edmonds, Wilson, or Gesicki will run free for 20-30 yards. Expect this kind of stuff all the time.



Our upgrade in our offensive coaching staff may be the biggest upgrade any team in the League has had in any facet, whether it be a player or coach. You go from some ill-conceived co-coordinator nonsense with awful position coaching (all of which falls on Flores) to massive upgrades across the board. I don’t know that there’s a single thing League-wide that is less understood.



I hope Stephen Ross stays out of the way with all the Payton stuff. Give this guy 3 years and let’s see where we are. That’s the right way to do it.



I have criticized Chris Grier in the past but I think he’s held this thing together this off-season and frankly I like what we’ve done. It would have been easy to hire a more predictable coach.



I am a happy camper. I’ve been here for a long time with many of you online friends. I’m hardly a blind homer. Football is a very emotional game. I get riled up and criticize so my optimism is hardly based on Pollyanna homerism.



I think finally we have a coach who’s going to play chess instead of checkers. He will no doubt have growing pains because experience is important. But I think it will be worth it because the upside here is huge.