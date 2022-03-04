Mike McDaniel

Dolfansal
Dec 17, 2005
371
269
I know deep down it means nothing but the media seems to absolutely LOVE our new coach.
After decades of negativity surrounding our team it is actually nice to turn on a show and have media gushing about Coach McDaniel.
I love catching his interviews on youtube.
