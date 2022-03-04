 Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel

I know deep down it means nothing but the media seems to absolutely LOVE our new coach.

After decades of negativity surrounding our team it is actually nice to turn on a show and have media gushing about Coach McDaniel.

I love catching his interviews on youtube.
 
Dolfansal said:
I know deep down it means nothing but the media seems to absolutely LOVE our new coach.

After decades of negativity surrounding our team it is actually nice to turn on a show and have media gushing about Coach McDaniel.

I love catching his interviews on youtube.
Yeah I mentioned this is another thread, but the media is buzzing about his personality and soundbytes...

of course we hope he's a good coach on the field and where it matters but it's good for the players to hear the hype.
 
