Milano/Edmunds Out

So in the other thread I mentioned how this will change the Defense that the Bills employ.

So now the Lbers will look like

SLB - AJ Klein
MLB - Tyrel Dodson
WLB - this is harder, could be Deon Lacy (PS Call up) or more likely Neal or Marlow (Big Nickle) both DBs

How it changes Scheme

Dodson will take all the defense play calls and will draw the RB assignment in the passing game
Poyer or Hyde will now likely take the TE (something Milano would cover).

This will limit the Poyer Blitzing package this week.

That is how both these Injuries will change up the game a bit with Schemes (based on the Defense thy Historically employed and the Historical Adjustments)
 
I also have a Feeling Edmunds is a get healthy for the Rams hold back. If this was a game that mattered for a playoff position I bet he plays.

Milano has a history with Hammy issues so he likely will be out multiple weeks, probably lands on IR next week.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Wont show up in the Box Score, but was Dominating the Jets, he was pushing OL into Darnolds Lap every pass play. We are very happy with him up here so far
Click to expand...
Seemed like a really solid player coming out. Wish he was on our team and not yours lol
 
