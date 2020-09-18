Milano/Edmunds Out

So in the other thread I mentioned how this will change the Defense that the Bills employ.



So now the Lbers will look like



SLB - AJ Klein

MLB - Tyrel Dodson

WLB - this is harder, could be Deon Lacy (PS Call up) or more likely Neal or Marlow (Big Nickle) both DBs



How it changes Scheme



Dodson will take all the defense play calls and will draw the RB assignment in the passing game

Poyer or Hyde will now likely take the TE (something Milano would cover).



This will limit the Poyer Blitzing package this week.



That is how both these Injuries will change up the game a bit with Schemes (based on the Defense thy Historically employed and the Historical Adjustments)