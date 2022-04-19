Miles Boykin released by Ravens. Good possible replacement for Mack Hollins?

The Ravens released WR Miles Boykin today. He had two very promising seasons on 2019 and 2020. But according to Ravens sources, he "didn't fit the offense well" in 2021 and in their future plans.



At 6'4 and 220 lbs. and possessing promising talent, he could fill a valuable role in Miami's new offense. Plus, he wouldn't be an expensive signing.



Agree? Disagree? Let me know.