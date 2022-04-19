 Miles Boykin released by Ravens. Good possible replacement for Mack Hollins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miles Boykin released by Ravens. Good possible replacement for Mack Hollins?

H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
549
Reaction score
1,173
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
The Ravens released WR Miles Boykin today. He had two very promising seasons on 2019 and 2020. But according to Ravens sources, he "didn't fit the offense well" in 2021 and in their future plans.

At 6'4 and 220 lbs. and possessing promising talent, he could fill a valuable role in Miami's new offense. Plus, he wouldn't be an expensive signing.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know.
 
C

crashfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
816
Reaction score
509
H.P. Lovedrafts said:
The Ravens released WR Miles Boykin today. He had two very promising seasons on 2019 and 2020. But according to Ravens sources, he "didn't fit the offense well" in 2021 and in their future plans.

At 6'4 and 220 lbs. and possessing promising talent, he could fill a valuable role in Miami's new offense. Plus, he wouldn't be an expensive signing.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know.
Click to expand...
I'd kick the tires.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
549
Reaction score
1,173
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
Fred Bear said:
He looks good, I wonder what the problem was tho for them to just cut him.
Click to expand...

Me too. He was viewed as an up and coming player. There may be more to his release behind the scenes, but if he checks out physically, mentally, and legally, I'm all for giving him another shot.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
549
Reaction score
1,173
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
Andyman said:
Not much production in all likelihood. His athletic measurables were very good at the combine but maybe he just can’t run routes well enough. Just 25…
Click to expand...

Quite possibly. He might not have worked hard enough the last few years and thought he could rely on his physical ability (6'4, 220 lbs., 4.4 40 YDD).

He went to Notre Dame, so he's not stupid. Maybe this was the wake up call he needed to learn that physic ability alone won't cut it.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

Undrafted Pro-Bowler
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,947
Reaction score
1,365
Location
Montreal
Fred Bear said:
He looks good, I wonder what the problem was tho for them to just cut him.
Click to expand...
His lack of consistency probably played a role... And also lack of availability due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the first week of camp opened the door for James Proche to shine and take his spot.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
19,780
Reaction score
14,194
Location
NE, Indiana
Sounds like injuries did a number to him last year

  • Ravens released WR Miles Boykin.​

    The move saves the Ravens $2.5 million in cap space. Baltimore was reportedly attempting to trade Boykin prior to his release. Unsurprisingly, there wasn't a market for a receiver coming off a one-catch season that saw him appear in eight games. Finger and hamstring issues kept him off the field for the other nine outings of the season. Boykin posted impressive numbers at the combine but has failed to make much of his upper-echelon athleticism since entering the league three years ago. It won't take long for him to become a reclamation project for another team.



 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
549
Reaction score
1,173
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
Travis34 said:
Sounds like injuries did a number to him last year

  • Ravens released WR Miles Boykin.​

    The move saves the Ravens $2.5 million in cap space. Baltimore was reportedly attempting to trade Boykin prior to his release. Unsurprisingly, there wasn't a market for a receiver coming off a one-catch season that saw him appear in eight games. Finger and hamstring issues kept him off the field for the other nine outings of the season. Boykin posted impressive numbers at the combine but has failed to make much of his upper-echelon athleticism since entering the league three years ago. It won't take long for him to become a reclamation project for another team.


Click to expand...

I didn't know about his injury issues last year. The Ravens must not have been very confident in a 100% rehabilitation to release him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom