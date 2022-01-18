 Minimal set of actions and progression needed to beat BUF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minimal set of actions and progression needed to beat BUF

I

isaacjunk

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
404
Reaction score
383
Age
45
That Buf beatdown of NE was eye-opening. Mac is not that different from Tua stylistically, and so even with an avg offensive line, top defense, disciplined team and run game it was not enough to be competitive. What minimal steps and progression do we need to see to be able to beat BUF, say in a year-end game, when Allen plays like that?

Offseason Moves:
- innovative OC knows how to best employ Tua as Drew Brees
- 2 OT, proven elite OL coach
- 1 higher-end WR who can get open reliably w/ explosive play making RAC (think Cole Beasley)
- 1 possession WR who can get open reliably, tough and good hands, steady chain-mover
- a top 15 RB

Progressions (by year's end)
- OL is solidified to league average in pass and run
- new RB + Duke can provide steady 100 ypg/4.5 ypc
- Tua - with solid OL and run game and 2 new weapons, attacks downfield 5-6 times a game, pushing our offense to 25+ppg
- Jalean Phillips takes next step to provide elite pressure rate, reducing need for blitzing

Even with all this essentially best-case scenario stuff, still think Buf would be quite the favorite. Would need to win turnovers / hope for a down game from Allen, can't see us progressing to put up 30 pts in a track meet scenario to keep up with Buf / Chiefs when they are on...
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,453
Reaction score
9,907
Location
Borneo
We need a lot more than you think on the personnel level. As far as coaches, I’m not asking for the world, just professionals and some damn stability
we need to revamp the entire WR room and and at least four OLinemen, between starters and depth.
Couldn’t hurt to draft a major league LB
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,267
Reaction score
14,484
If Allen plays like he did against New England, catching Buffalo will be difficult. Of course, the Bills could lose players and coaches.

I think the OP hit on a lot of the points. I'd say the most important thing is having a quality coaching staff, especially someone who can bring out the best in Tua.

I love the SF running game, it's design, and how hard it is for opponents to stop it. Tua would be a star in that type of system IMO.

I also think the Dolphins need a dominant front seven addition on defense. Have to be able to pressure the top quarterbacks and the AFC has quite a few.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,203
Reaction score
32,249
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
To beat Buffalo we need a disciplined, fast, athletic front 7. Micah Parsons would have done wonders for us in that department. Outside of Baker none of our LB's look especially fast, outside of Phillips our edge rushers aren't really that athletic. I swear every time I see Allen scramble to his right I never see any of our guys closing in on him in a hurry. It's like they're running on quicksand.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom