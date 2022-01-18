Minimal set of actions and progression needed to beat BUF

That Buf beatdown of NE was eye-opening. Mac is not that different from Tua stylistically, and so even with an avg offensive line, top defense, disciplined team and run game it was not enough to be competitive. What minimal steps and progression do we need to see to be able to beat BUF, say in a year-end game, when Allen plays like that?



Offseason Moves:

- innovative OC knows how to best employ Tua as Drew Brees

- 2 OT, proven elite OL coach

- 1 higher-end WR who can get open reliably w/ explosive play making RAC (think Cole Beasley)

- 1 possession WR who can get open reliably, tough and good hands, steady chain-mover

- a top 15 RB



Progressions (by year's end)

- OL is solidified to league average in pass and run

- new RB + Duke can provide steady 100 ypg/4.5 ypc

- Tua - with solid OL and run game and 2 new weapons, attacks downfield 5-6 times a game, pushing our offense to 25+ppg

- Jalean Phillips takes next step to provide elite pressure rate, reducing need for blitzing



Even with all this essentially best-case scenario stuff, still think Buf would be quite the favorite. Would need to win turnovers / hope for a down game from Allen, can't see us progressing to put up 30 pts in a track meet scenario to keep up with Buf / Chiefs when they are on...