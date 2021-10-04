Minimal set of steps that would have kept us in contention

- we kept Ereck Flowers and bench AJ earlier (LT to RT: Eichenberg, Flowers, Dieter, Davis, Hunt). We settle on this 5 early in preseason allowing them time to gel.

We were right there roster wise but took way too long to settle on dieter at C, Eichenberg as part of best 5.

WIth this I'm saying Tua would still be our QB. I'll take my chances with Tua, our lethal WR corp and that OL above, even with our 3-headed OC system.



- Raekwon Davis stays healthy / keep Mckinney (instead of Grant or CB # 7)

Run game stops being such a liability, allowing our pass D to take over.



Everyone is focusing on OC but they were calling plays somewhat better with Tua in there. By far I think our offensive line coaching--specifically the ability to evaluate their own guys when even legions of expert fans could diagnose the right rotation---was the #1 culprit.



Also I think folks generally are under appreciating how tough it is to win with your backup starting.