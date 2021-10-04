 Minimal set of steps that would have kept us in contention | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minimal set of steps that would have kept us in contention

I

isaacjunk

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
330
Reaction score
247
Age
45
- we kept Ereck Flowers and bench AJ earlier (LT to RT: Eichenberg, Flowers, Dieter, Davis, Hunt). We settle on this 5 early in preseason allowing them time to gel.
We were right there roster wise but took way too long to settle on dieter at C, Eichenberg as part of best 5.
WIth this I'm saying Tua would still be our QB. I'll take my chances with Tua, our lethal WR corp and that OL above, even with our 3-headed OC system.

- Raekwon Davis stays healthy / keep Mckinney (instead of Grant or CB # 7)
Run game stops being such a liability, allowing our pass D to take over.

Everyone is focusing on OC but they were calling plays somewhat better with Tua in there. By far I think our offensive line coaching--specifically the ability to evaluate their own guys when even legions of expert fans could diagnose the right rotation---was the #1 culprit.

Also I think folks generally are under appreciating how tough it is to win with your backup starting.
 
Last edited:
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 17, 2017
Messages
441
Reaction score
515
Evaluation is the be all and end all.........we have consistently failed to reasonably evaluate players.

I don't think anyone on this board can justify the Jackson and Igbo picks.

Let's be honest even when they were drafted they were classed as reaches and surprising picks.
 
orpheus

orpheus

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
125
Reaction score
75
YorkshirePhin said:
Evaluation is the be all and end all.........we have consistently failed to reasonably evaluate players.

I don't think anyone on this board can justify the Jackson and Igbo picks.

Let's be honest even when they were drafted they were classed as reaches and surprising picks.
Click to expand...
Add Tua on the list as well. Can even the most optimistic Tua supporter say that he's shown the ability to be a franchise QB?
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
4,953
Reaction score
6,740
orpheus said:
Add Tua on the list as well. Can even the most optimistic Tua supporter say that he's shown the ability to be a franchise QB?
Click to expand...

I believe in a couple of weeks when he comes back we will find out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom