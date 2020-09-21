Minkah Fitzpatrick Situation Defines the Flores Era

Considering how much of a black hole we have at the position and the Patently Idiotic decision to use McCain (a barely-serviceable slot-corner) as a FS, Flores's inability to imagine, project, visualize, much less implement Minkah Fitzpatrick at a huge position of need, one that he's shown great affinity for is the defining moment of Brian Flores's tenure to this point.



It hurts So Bad seeing our defense struggle when we threw away the guy who would be the solution.

It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite.

Flores's vision for defense is some kind of wannabe Belichick without the brains to even understand what really made it work. His lack of understanding of what talent is, or isnt, is dooming this franchise to more failure along with Grier, who now looks like the biggest reason the Dolphins have been a laughingstock franchise for as long as Grier has been here.

The worst thing about it is that Lion's Patricia was Exhibit A that Belichicks coaches are nothing but errand boys and we hired another one.

Belichick knew that his proteges would get jobs competing against him in the NFL so he trained them just well enough to be useful to him and useless for anyone else.

Same with Josh McDaniel.

Except the rest of the league got wise while checked-out Idiot Ross listened to his guy, somehow forgetting that his guy has been part of decades of failure.



The Tunsil trade was a sound football move. The Fitzpatrick situation was heaping big failure on top of small failure.



So, a year later, it's obvious that doom of this regime was flashing in neon lights at that moment.