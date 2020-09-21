Minkah Fitzpatrick Situation Defines the Flores Era

ChitownPhins28

Considering how much of a black hole we have at the position and the Patently Idiotic decision to use McCain (a barely-serviceable slot-corner) as a FS, Flores's inability to imagine, project, visualize, much less implement Minkah Fitzpatrick at a huge position of need, one that he's shown great affinity for is the defining moment of Brian Flores's tenure to this point.

It hurts So Bad seeing our defense struggle when we threw away the guy who would be the solution.
It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite.
Flores's vision for defense is some kind of wannabe Belichick without the brains to even understand what really made it work. His lack of understanding of what talent is, or isnt, is dooming this franchise to more failure along with Grier, who now looks like the biggest reason the Dolphins have been a laughingstock franchise for as long as Grier has been here.
The worst thing about it is that Lion's Patricia was Exhibit A that Belichicks coaches are nothing but errand boys and we hired another one.
Belichick knew that his proteges would get jobs competing against him in the NFL so he trained them just well enough to be useful to him and useless for anyone else.
Same with Josh McDaniel.
Except the rest of the league got wise while checked-out Idiot Ross listened to his guy, somehow forgetting that his guy has been part of decades of failure.

The Tunsil trade was a sound football move. The Fitzpatrick situation was heaping big failure on top of small failure.

So, a year later, it's obvious that doom of this regime was flashing in neon lights at that moment.
 
Yessir

Yup. That Minkah situation set the tone. Horrible mismanagement of talent. And clock is ticking on Flores. Time should have been expired on Grier, but he has somehow managed to stick. Smells so mediocre here. They better hope Tua ends up their big joker.
 
outlawd2u

I still think Flores could be a fine HC but he needs really a really good OC and DC.
 
1Dolfan

ChitownPhins28 said:
Considering how much of a black hole we have at the position and the Patently Idiotic decision to use McCain (a barely-serviceable slot-corner) as a FS, Flores's inability to imagine, project, visualize, much less implement Minkah Fitzpatrick at a huge position of need, one that he's shown great affinity for is the defining moment of Brian Flores's tenure to this point.

It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite.

It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite.
1st we actually got a good Left tackle for Minkah, which is a more valuable position than FS.

2nd if you watch the player interviews after the game you would see that McCain wasnt even assigned to play deep on Browns deep touchdown pass. Xavien was supposed to be on an island. he said he peaked over and just ran to help him when he noticed X got terribly burned.

"It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite." - Oh the irony

3rd Minkah hasnt done much this year and really just had 3 or 4 gimme interceptions last year. why everyone is crowning him a star is beyond me
 
1Dolfan said:
1st we actually got a good Left tackle for Minkah, which is a more valuable position than FS.

2nd if you watch the player interviews after the game you would see that McCain wasnt even assigned to play deep on Browns deep touchdown pass. Xavien was supposed to be on an island. he said he peaked over and just ran to help him when he noticed X got terribly burned.

"It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite." - Oh the irony

3rd Minkah hasnt done much this year and really just had 3 or 4 gimme interceptions last year. why everyone is crowning him a star is beyond me
4th. He is a whiney little mommas boy biatch, good riddance.
 
Minkah got roasted in that Baltimore season opener far more than I’ve ever seen McCain get roasted.

Its amazing how much a good pass rush can change how good a DB can look
 
Out of curiosity, has anyone been watching Logan Ryan so far and his move to FS? I had been curious about adding him to the safety room but obviously the team didn't think so.
 
Andyman

1Dolfan said:
1st we actually got a good Left tackle for Minkah, which is a more valuable position than FS.

2nd if you watch the player interviews after the game you would see that McCain wasnt even assigned to play deep on Browns deep touchdown pass. Xavien was supposed to be on an island. he said he peaked over and just ran to help him when he noticed X got terribly burned.

"It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite." - Oh the irony

3rd Minkah hasnt done much this year and really just had 3 or 4 gimme interceptions last year. why everyone is crowning him a star is beyond me
I agree with you and these are really good points. I would add...the trade of Minkah was as much about adding another first rounder to ensure they could pretty much get any QB they wanted. Last year was about setting the team up to get that QB, at all costs.

People have revisionist memories too. Look, Minkah plays on a GREAT defensive team and like 1Dolfan stated, Minkah had a really nice stretch in the first half of last year "generating" turnovers. Two of those INTs came against MIAMI. But he had like one fumble recovery the last half of the season after that stretch. He's a good player but he's a free safety and not a player like Jamal Adams.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Considering how much of a black hole we have at the position and the Patently Idiotic decision to use McCain (a barely-serviceable slot-corner) as a FS, Flores's inability to imagine, project, visualize, much less implement Minkah Fitzpatrick at a huge position of need, one that he's shown great affinity for is the defining moment of Brian Flores's tenure to this point.

It hurts So Bad seeing our defense struggle when we threw away the guy who would be the solution.

It hurts So Bad seeing our defense struggle when we threw away the guy who would be the solution.
It reflects on the Ignorance and Arrogance of Flores and Grier, who think they're smarter than every other football mind when reality proves the opposite.
Flores's vision for defense is some kind of wannabe Belichick without the brains to even understand what really made it work. His lack of understanding of what talent is, or isnt, is dooming this franchise to more failure along with Grier, who now looks like the biggest reason the Dolphins have been a laughingstock franchise for as long as Grier has been here.
The worst thing about it is that Lion's Patricia was Exhibit A that Belichicks coaches are nothing but errand boys and we hired another one.
Belichick knew that his proteges would get jobs competing against him in the NFL so he trained them just well enough to be useful to him and useless for anyone else.
Same with Josh McDaniel.
Except the rest of the league got wise while checked-out Idiot Ross listened to his guy, somehow forgetting that his guy has been part of decades of failure.

The Tunsil trade was a sound football move. The Fitzpatrick situation was heaping big failure on top of small failure.

So, a year later, it's obvious that doom of this regime was flashing in neon lights at that moment.
You really should’ve educated yourself a little bit before posting this out of touch diatribe.
 
