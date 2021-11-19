Minkah -- Jevon

True. The problem is the results of the mikah trade. Everybody likes to say the theory of these trades were good jut the actual drafting was poor. But no matter how you look at it we traded mikah for the 18 pick which was austin jackson. No matter how you look at it is mikah for austin jackson. I like holland better but I hated trading proven players for picks that I knew we would screw up. Thankfully the tunsil trade we basically traded tunsil for waddle and holland. I guess that is a win. But mikah for jackson sucks then and sucks now. I knew we would blow the pick that is why I hated the trade when we made it and hate it now. Nothing to do with holland