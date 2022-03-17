 Minor Rebuild Coming? Punting 2022? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minor Rebuild Coming? Punting 2022?

C

ChitownPhins28

It's hard to see Miami being better than the 9th-best AFC team this year. Our QB is still a maybe and the thing he needs the most is the thing the Dolphins continue to be mostly incapable of providing and this year's OLine doesnt look like it will be even 'close' to 'fixed' this season.
McDaniel says he likes Tua but Tua's Miami career will be over with another year of terrible Oline play. Then we'll be using massive draft capital next season to replace Tua.
We can hear the excuses already for 2022's OLine shit-show.
"New system", "self-scouting and evaluation", blah blah.
We're not going to get an elite Tackle in FA cuz we're Not Ready To Win. Good we got Ogbah multi-year and I hope he enjoys his money cuz we're not going to make the playoffs this year and if we have to start over at QB next year we're gonna be cutting and trading a lot of guys.
Best Case scenario is that we can 're-group' in 2022, Tua still shows he's 'the guy', our young OLine gels and makes significant progress in a 7-win season and we get truly loaded to compete in 2023.
I'd love to think McD and staff can get our O-line good enough to make the playoffs...but he might already feel 2022 is a lost cause re: playoffs.
Im not going to be surprised, though, if Miami trades X and some other vets.
Question: what other veterans do we have with trade value where moving them makes any sense?

The O-line 'project' is why Im feeling this sentiment. Even if that line gets to 'league average' Im still not confident we have the skill-position talent to match up with the best 7 AFC teams that will make the playoffs.
 
There is not a dominant team in the NFL anymore. Things change from one year to the next as well. It is hard to say where we will be. There were a lot of moves throughout a league that has closed the gap from top to bottom as far as talent. Our D is coming back for the most part, so if we can improve our O, we can definitely make a run at the playoffs that we just missed the last 2 years.
 
Im really hoping for no worse than what I suggested for 'best case scenario'.

Im mentally OK with the scenario where Tua is salvaged and we can get Really Good in 2023. I dont feel like making the playoffs is a Be All/End All necessity. I just Really want 2022 to be the last necessary year of 'rebuild'. This OLine was handled so badly in recent years that it set back our rebuild for 1 year at least.

Im stressing the positive possibility that we're just 'loading up' this year for a multi-year period of Serious Superbowl Contention.
 
Just a few months ago, Ross said Grier kept his job because Ross believed he had accumulated a talented roster.

It's a relatively soft schedule this year, there should not be any regression from 9-8.
 
Unless Trubisky still sucks (very good possibility), Pittsburgh has passed us by.
Buffalo, KC, Cincy, Chargers, Raiders, Tennessee, Broncos, Steelers.
Will Baltimore bounce back?
Colts still better if they fix QB situation?
We're either the 8th or 10th best AFC team in 2022.
But, Maybe we pass up Pitt and be 7th best and be a wild card and get smoked in the 1st or 2nd round.
That's 2022.
2023 is where it's at unless we have to start over at QB...
 
IMO anybody who has watched the NFL should know that every season unexpected teams surprise and disappoint. There are injuries and surprise stars. Claiming that someone "can't see" a team being better than 9th is more about lack of vision than a reflection of what will actually happen.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Unless Trubisky still sucks (very good possibility), Pittsburgh has passed us by.
Buffalo, KC, Cincy, Chargers, Raiders, Tennessee, Broncos, Steelers.
Will Baltimore bounce back?
Colts still better if they fix QB situation?
We're either the 8th or 10th best AFC team in 2022.
But, Maybe we pass up Pitt and be 7th best and be a wild card and get smoked in the 1st or 2nd round.
That's 2022.
2023 is where it's at unless we have to start over at QB...
Source: trust me bro

This is like your second panic thread lol
 
