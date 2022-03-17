Minor Rebuild Coming? Punting 2022?

It's hard to see Miami being better than the 9th-best AFC team this year. Our QB is still a maybe and the thing he needs the most is the thing the Dolphins continue to be mostly incapable of providing and this year's OLine doesnt look like it will be even 'close' to 'fixed' this season.

McDaniel says he likes Tua but Tua's Miami career will be over with another year of terrible Oline play. Then we'll be using massive draft capital next season to replace Tua.

We can hear the excuses already for 2022's OLine shit-show.

"New system", "self-scouting and evaluation", blah blah.

We're not going to get an elite Tackle in FA cuz we're Not Ready To Win. Good we got Ogbah multi-year and I hope he enjoys his money cuz we're not going to make the playoffs this year and if we have to start over at QB next year we're gonna be cutting and trading a lot of guys.

Best Case scenario is that we can 're-group' in 2022, Tua still shows he's 'the guy', our young OLine gels and makes significant progress in a 7-win season and we get truly loaded to compete in 2023.

I'd love to think McD and staff can get our O-line good enough to make the playoffs...but he might already feel 2022 is a lost cause re: playoffs.

Im not going to be surprised, though, if Miami trades X and some other vets.

Question: what other veterans do we have with trade value where moving them makes any sense?



The O-line 'project' is why Im feeling this sentiment. Even if that line gets to 'league average' Im still not confident we have the skill-position talent to match up with the best 7 AFC teams that will make the playoffs.