Ethridge86 said: I’d be down with Darnold, Lock, or Minshew next year as backups if they are cheap. We don’t need another 5-10 million on a backup qb again. Or maybe we need a backup qb on a rookie contract, like a 3rd or 4th rounder, someone with some potential to be a long term backup for the next 5 years. Click to expand...

Each of those guys is a minimum 5-6mil, Darnold and Minshew will be more than that easily.Minshew is probably the best back up QB in the NFL after maybe only Marriotta. Who am I missing? The Redskins always seem to have #2 QBs as good as their starter.