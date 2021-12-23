Miracle Weekend for Dolphins to Move to #7 - IN A BIT MORE DETAIL

72TributeBike
For the Dolphins to move into the #7 Wildcard slot THIS WEEKEND, the following events are said to be necessary.
Here are those events listed in the order they occur with a bit more detail for some perspective.
The big thing I notice is that the Saturday and Sunday game outcomes are believable. This **** could go down!
But then comes Monday in New Orleans and the Dolphins have known for 24-hours that if they win, they leap-frog into the #7 wildcard slot.
Man, I would really like to see this scenario play out. Special thanks to the FinFan that previously posted about this miracle weekend.
