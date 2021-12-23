Miracle Weekend for Dolphins to Move to #7 - IN A BIT MORE DETAIL

For the Dolphins to move into the #7 Wildcard slot THIS WEEKEND, the following events are said to be necessary.



Here are those events listed in the order they occur with a bit more detail for some perspective.



The big thing I notice is that the Saturday and Sunday game outcomes are believable. This **** could go down!



But then comes Monday in New Orleans and the Dolphins have known for 24-hours that if they win, they leap-frog into the #7 wildcard slot.



Man, I would really like to see this scenario play out. Special thanks to the FinFan that previously posted about this miracle weekend.

​ Colts lose to Cardinals (Christmas – 19:15) (AZ home team)​

Buffalo win over Patriots (Sunday – 12:00) (NE home team)​

Bengals win over Ravens (Sunday – 12:00 CST) (CIN home team)​

Chargers lose to Texans (Sunday – 12:00 CST) (HOU home team)​

Broncos lose to Raiders (Sunday – 15:30 CST) (LV home team)​

Steelers lose to Chiefs (Sunday – 15:30 CST) (KC home team)​ ​ Dolphins win over Saints (Monday - 7:15 CST) (NO home team)​