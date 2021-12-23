 Miracle Weekend for Dolphins to Move to #7 - IN A BIT MORE DETAIL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miracle Weekend for Dolphins to Move to #7 - IN A BIT MORE DETAIL

For the Dolphins to move into the #7 Wildcard slot THIS WEEKEND, the following events are said to be necessary.

Here are those events listed in the order they occur with a bit more detail for some perspective.

The big thing I notice is that the Saturday and Sunday game outcomes are believable. This **** could go down!

But then comes Monday in New Orleans and the Dolphins have known for 24-hours that if they win, they leap-frog into the #7 wildcard slot.

Man, I would really like to see this scenario play out. Special thanks to the FinFan that previously posted about this miracle weekend.

Colts lose to Cardinals (Christmas – 19:15) (AZ home team)​


Buffalo win over Patriots (Sunday – 12:00) (NE home team)​


Bengals win over Ravens (Sunday – 12:00 CST) (CIN home team)​


Chargers lose to Texans (Sunday – 12:00 CST) (HOU home team)​


Broncos lose to Raiders (Sunday – 15:30 CST) (LV home team)​


Steelers lose to Chiefs (Sunday – 15:30 CST) (KC home team)​

Dolphins win over Saints (Monday - 7:15 CST) (NO home team)​

 
How bout let’s just worry about winning our game on Monday, it doesnt work unless we win out
 
We need to just win. It can be an ugly, boring defensive-low scoring affair, as long as, we find a way to come home with a 'W'.
 
GrieseMarinoTua

72TributeBike said:
I take it we want Titans to win South?
 
The most improbable event that needs to occur for the Fins to make the playoffs is the Fins actually winning out... I sort of dont even bother looking at all these other variables.

Win out till the NE game and I'll start looking.
 
I have found a place that has Miami's current odds of winning the Super Bowl at +100,000...which means that you get $999,900 plus the return of the $100 bet amount if the Finz could bring home the trophy.

I cannot even wrap my head around the possibility of the Finz winning out from here. What's that??? Another 7-game winning streak and all but one an away game???...13 wins in a row after coming out 1-7 in 2021???

Miami has been known to own some epic records in the NFL. They would be setting some new ones with a championship run like this.

It's Christmas! My favorite Dolphin game of all time happened on Christmas night 1971. What an epic game!
 
Just win out. I’d be stunned if the Cardinals beat the Colts this weekend. Colts have become a bully. I can see all other scenario playing out.
 
1972forever

I agree. It doesn’t matter what happens with the other teams in the AFC over the next three weeks unless the Dolphins win their remaining games. I just don’t see a 9-8 Dolphin team making the playoffs and 9-8 means they go 2-1 over their remaining 3 games.

If they go 10-7, I give them a good chance of making the playoffs but it’s still not 100% guaranteed.
 
all of those are possible except i don't see the chargers losing to the texans... crazier things have happened, though
 
WHat seed are we if all of those outcomes happen except Texans win which is by far the least likely?
 
The Texans beating the Chargers, as has been stated, is unlikely.
I don't know why fans get so rankled about posts like this. I think we all know that we have to win out, and nothing comes of this great run if we don't.
Football is to be fun, it's a past time, and it's finally fun in 2021. Miami doesn't play till Monday night, so I appreciate posts like this- it'll make watching the other games more interesting knowing what's riding on them, and give me teams to root for when ordinarily I might not care.
I'll probably flip all around the dial as they play and check in on all of them. My Sunday plan is set.
Thanks to the OP for the info.
 
I don't see the chargers losing to the Texans but you never know.
 
Only one i don't think has a decent likelihood of happening is the chargers game, but overall if the bengals and bills win this week we're in decent shape.
 
