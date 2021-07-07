 MMQB: Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry Explains What the Fourth of July Means to Him | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MMQB: Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry Explains What the Fourth of July Means to Him

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,987
Reaction score
893
Age
17
Location
Maryland
Nice article by one of our players for SI..

I remember as a kid the Fourth of July was full of barbecues, fairs and parades. Families from all over would gather around to shoot fireworks and create memories that would last forever. It wasn’t till I was older that I began to realize what the Fourth of July truly meant. To me, the Fourth of July is a day where we can reflect on those who gave their lives defending this country and all the freedoms we have. Not only those who gave their lives, but also the ones overseas actively fighting and defending the country with families back home.
Click to expand...
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/07/05/mmqb-malcolm-perry-guest-column-fourth-of-july
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom