MMQB: Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry Explains What the Fourth of July Means to Him

I remember as a kid the Fourth of July was full of barbecues, fairs and parades. Families from all over would gather around to shoot fireworks and create memories that would last forever. It wasn’t till I was older that I began to realize what the Fourth of July truly meant. To me, the Fourth of July is a day where we can reflect on those who gave their lives defending this country and all the freedoms we have. Not only those who gave their lives, but also the ones overseas actively fighting and defending the country with families back home.