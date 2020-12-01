MNF 11/30/20

Tua or Death

Anyone else watching Monday Night Football?

This Eagles defense showed up to play. Forced two turnovers on downs from Seattle in the first quarter. But this offense looks putrid—almost on par with the Jets. Defense just gave up a TD. Must just be demoralizing for them to come out stout and see how the offense is performing.

Also, what is with Peterson putting in Hurts for a rep, who then gets a completion, only to pull him immediately after for Wentz again? That was practically their only positive yardage on offense. Makes no sense.
 
