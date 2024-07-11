 Mobile Backup QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mobile Backup QB

I think whether or not Tua resigns soon, or if we resign him at all, which I think we will sign him soon, we need to bring a mobile Quarterback to back him up or take his place, preferably through the draft.

The reason I believe we need to consider a QB who is elite or very good at scrambling is because of Tua himself. Tua's ability to get the ball out quickly has made the oline look much better than they actually are.

If we sign Tua to a huge contract, his back up will need to be on a cheap contract and be capable to escape pressure. If we keep trying to fit these pocket passers in behind Tua, all we will see is that they do not match Tua's quick release and processing abilities which are elite. We will need someone who will be able to take off and make the defense pay for over playing the pass, whenever Tua gets injured, which he has a shown he does have to take off some games each year.

We need a contingency plan other than Mike White and Skylar Thompson if we seriously want to be contenders because injuries will come and with that much money at one position, you have to be ready to replace him or ready to lose the entire season.

At this point Tua has never had serious competition at the position. A pre-retirement Ryan Fitzpatick is not a good response to someone good he has had to beat out.
 
Not an unreasonable premise.

On the other hand, we could just solidify the Oline. That would be beneficial all the way around.
 
Agreed but I think the injuries are still a possibility even if that happens. We would be best suited to do both honestly.
 
In this offense, you must have a QB who is accurate and can get the ball out quickly. The back up QB must be able to do the same. If they are mobile as well, then that is great....but secondary to being able to effectively run THIS offense.

I mean the people wanting Justin Fields here, seriously have ZERO football IQ. Not anyone can run this offense, and certainly not an athlete posing as a QB.
 
This last paragraph makes no sense whatsoever. They're about to sign this guy to more than $50 million per year. No qb is going to be brought in for " serious competition" when the starter has just been paid that.
 
