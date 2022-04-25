 Mock Draft 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mock Draft 2

As we have traded most of our picks this year for GREAT value, we still have opportunity to add some nice assets in the draft. I traded down with our 3rd rounder and picked up an additional 6th. I realize that I didnt add an Edge, but we cant fix everything with so few picks and I'm hoping we can sign a vet.

Here are my mock results:

Pick
113 - LB Beavers - Cincinatti - tone setting MIKE with flexibility
125 - OT Rosenthal - KY - nice competition for OT
189 - C West - AZ St. - solid center to finish off the OL.
224 - RB Allgeier BYU - big, strong powerful runner.
247 - WR Giege Tex Tech - speed, separation and nice return man.
 
Thanks for posting brother James :UP:

I have no clue who our picks will be

Don't care because we got Hill and the O linemen already
 
