Mock draft from a French Dolfan

Hello,



here is my mock draft, would you be happy with this picks ?



1a : Tua or Herbert



1b : Andrews thomas



1c : Dobbins or Swift



2a :Winfield



2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz



3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability



4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux



5a / Vildor



5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)



5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)



6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL



7a/ KD Osborn



Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes



Opinions



PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans