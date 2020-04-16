Mock draft from a French Dolfan

F

fastball83

Hello,

here is my mock draft, would you be happy with this picks ?

1a : Tua or Herbert

1b : Andrews thomas

1c : Dobbins or Swift

2a :Winfield

2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz

3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability

4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux

5a / Vildor

5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)

5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)

6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL

7a/ KD Osborn

Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes

Opinions

PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans
 
