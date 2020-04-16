Mock draft from a French Dolfan

fastball83
- May 18, 2004
- 1,178
- 78
- 50
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,
here is my mock draft, would you be happy with this picks ?
1a : Tua or Herbert
1b : Andrews thomas
1c : Dobbins or Swift
2a :Winfield
2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz
3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability
4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux
5a / Vildor
5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)
5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)
6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL
7a/ KD Osborn
Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes
Opinions
PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans
