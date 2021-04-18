Mock drafts; Fallout

I've seen a lot of mock drafts, conducted a few, and have had several conversations with knowledgeable parties...



Consensus we'll pick a pass catcher first...after that, there is less specific agreement, but a general feeling we'll also pick an OT, and some suggest we'll get a S (Richie Grant's name gets a lot of mentions.)



For arguments sake, let's assume we draft Pitts, Richie Grant, and Walker Little.



How would that affect our current roster and cap?



Right now we have 7 mil in cap space. Cutting McCain would save 5.6 million. Cutting Jesse Davis would save 2.5 mil, and cutting Jakeem would save 2.8 mil. Cutting Laird saves just under a million.



So that nets us 12 million in cap space this year.



Brandon Jones was above average for a rookie...he would get more snaps.



The Rookie Tackle prob wouldn't start, but if there's an injury, he might play, and Hunt goes inside. We also have Dieter who was not horrible when filling in last year.



We'd have to get someone who can catch punts. Screw returning kicks--take the ball at the 25. Its not worth the penalties and injuries.