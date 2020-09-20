Monday Morning Coaches - What Will Be Our Achilles Heel Versus Jax?

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
12,511
Reaction score
2,531
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Last week's kind of salty post ended up being kind of fun, so I'm asking everyone to stake their claim - what is gonna be our fatal flaw versus Jacksonville? What key component of the game is the coaching staff going to be unprepared for, that the opponent is gonna exploit all game long and that we won't have an answer for?
Week 1 - Power option game
Week 2 - Inept Man Coverage
Week 3 - ?

Jacksonville is pretty interesting. I think most of us imagined that they were going to be this year's version of us when they traded even more players and straight up cut Fournette. I think most of us dismissed Minshew as a placeholder after his production tailed off last year. But two weeks in, they are playing very competitive. They had a great comeback against a Colts team that dominated today, and they lost a close one versus Tennessee despite RT having a practically perfect passing day and them also having Derrick Henry. Jacksonville has a lot of unheralded no-names at receiver, but they are an organization that excels at developing receivers out of nowhere while somehow failing to develop ones with expectations. They've got multiple guys who have far better hands than Preston Williams while having a bit more exceptional physical skills.

I think we're going to underrate the ability of Minshew to find guys in the intermediate area and deliver the ball with touch. I think he'll exploit gaps in coverage and surprise us with his ability to fit a ball into a space that only his receiver can make a play on.

I think in a short week Jacksonville has an advantage since they don't have to comb through a bunch of film to find out our weaknesses on defense. It would be harder to find things we've done well.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,310
Reaction score
1,441
Well first of all theres no way they are underestimating anyone. Regardless of that however the defense as a whole will let us down again.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,362
Reaction score
8,906
Location
Columbus, OH
Gsmack_42 said:
What’s it been 4 or 5 years since last last home game. If I recall it was the wake sack safety to win.
Click to expand...
Yeah Miami always gets screwed with the scheduling, always giving up home games to London. Meanwhile NE always at home on Thursday night and always the road team in London lol
 
J

jazz015

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,403
Reaction score
1,109
More than likely minshew. He may be that late round starter that comes around every one in a million years. I just don't see how our defense is going to stop them playing the way they have.
 
