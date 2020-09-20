Monday Morning Coaches - What Will Be Our Achilles Heel Versus Jax?

Last week's kind of salty post ended up being kind of fun, so I'm asking everyone to stake their claim - what is gonna be our fatal flaw versus Jacksonville? What key component of the game is the coaching staff going to be unprepared for, that the opponent is gonna exploit all game long and that we won't have an answer for?

Week 1 - Power option game

Week 2 - Inept Man Coverage

Week 3 - ?



Jacksonville is pretty interesting. I think most of us imagined that they were going to be this year's version of us when they traded even more players and straight up cut Fournette. I think most of us dismissed Minshew as a placeholder after his production tailed off last year. But two weeks in, they are playing very competitive. They had a great comeback against a Colts team that dominated today, and they lost a close one versus Tennessee despite RT having a practically perfect passing day and them also having Derrick Henry. Jacksonville has a lot of unheralded no-names at receiver, but they are an organization that excels at developing receivers out of nowhere while somehow failing to develop ones with expectations. They've got multiple guys who have far better hands than Preston Williams while having a bit more exceptional physical skills.



I think we're going to underrate the ability of Minshew to find guys in the intermediate area and deliver the ball with touch. I think he'll exploit gaps in coverage and surprise us with his ability to fit a ball into a space that only his receiver can make a play on.



I think in a short week Jacksonville has an advantage since they don't have to comb through a bunch of film to find out our weaknesses on defense. It would be harder to find things we've done well.