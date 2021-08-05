Monday & Tuesday In Depth Practice Report - EPBro

FH,I posted last week that I would be attending practice both Monday and Tuesday of this week.Thanks for the patience as I put this together. I wanted to try and provide the type of experience in this post that I would want if unable to be there myself.Im not a scout and I don't get paid to provide my opinion (unfortunately) so take my insights as you will.I will first start with individual observations on players, then breakdown the nuances between day 1 and day 2 (first padded practice), and finish with some cool anecdotes.Saving Tua for the conclusion....I cannot start this post however without mentioning the immaculate facility Ross has built there on stadium grounds. The fan experience was terrific. Shaded bleachers, friendly staff, and good concessions. They have artificial turf that surrounds the natural grass fields (two full size next to each other). Beyond the two fields is also the indoor field. A pristine white building with Baptist Health and Fins branding. VIP tent to the left and member only seating to the right.Heading in day 1 at 8:30am we got a call from a rep of the franchise excited to welcome us to training camp. Now of course they were trying to meet up at practice to pitch us on some season tickets, lol. But I respected the hustle nonetheless being in sales myself. And it truly was a great experience to be welcomed in that fashion.Ok, enough set up, here are the goods.#1) Jonathan Ledbetter (requested by dolfan91):- I also had Ledbetter right at the top of my list of intriguing players to watch.- The guy is stacked. Tremendously powerful physique. To me, he looked like the second most physically imposing defensive lineman next to Davis.- Stout as a mofo at the POA from the 5 tech. Set the edge real well day 2 (pads) in multiple 11 on 11 reps with the 1's.- Paved the way for both Baker and McKinney a few times to flow and find good angles on outside runs.- Was the second defensive lineman on the field both days (Wilkins was the first).- Generated sound penetration consistently.Prognosis - I think him and Strowbridge are in a heated battle for that forth 5 tech spot (honorable mention to Jenkins). I think Butler is going to be doing more damage at the 3 tech in passing situations. But from what I saw from Ledbetter, I think he makes the squad and I think if healthy he is in for meaningful snaps in the rotation this season. Still unsure what effect he could have as a pass rusher, but he fits the mold I think for what we need on early downs.#2) Albert Wilson (requested by MDFINFAN):- Talk of the town, and 100% justifiably so.- Smooth is the word here. He does not "jump out" at you with the same explosion like Jakeem or Waddle do but he is so fluid out of his breaks that it looks so easy for him. Like butter.- Caught a number of passes in red-zone 7 on 7 in traffic with zero panic. Of course we know him for the field stretching and YAC, but he made a number of clean catches on highly contested tight window passes.- Consistently was targeted because he was constantly getting open. Skinny post, corner and comeback - didn't matter.- Beat a gang of different corners and found the soft spot in the zone a few times. However the first team defense ran far more Cover 2 Zone in day 1 than expected.- Him and Waddle interchanging at the Y a lot. And then certain packages kicking Wilson out to the X with Waddle at the Y.- he looks sick in the #2.Prognosis - Top performer at camp thus far without a doubt. In for a big work load if the durability can hold up. Should be key weapon on third down. Excited to see a Waddle, Wilson, and Fuller speed package.#3) Michael Dieter (requested by djphinfan):- Day 1 was a wash hence no pads. But I would say his movement is below average, which is probably why we are "experimenting" with him back at C. Unfortunate an experiment is starting right now.- Day 2, especially in 11 on 11 goal line, Dieter got his lunch money taken (along with the entire interior except Hunt).- He generated little to no push in that drill (which took place right in front of our section).- He did help open up a few interior running lanes for Doaks and Brown, so it was not all bad.- At least he had no botched snaps, can't say the same for Skura. Botched one on Monday and was demoted to third team on Tuesday.Prognosis - One of the biggest questions marks for a potential starter. But defense is always ahead of the offense the first few days of pads on the interior. We need to monitor him closely.#4) Hunter Long (requested by Stoobz):- I heard mention or comparison to that of an Anthony Fasano. While we all loved Fasano, he was never the athlete Long is.- With the few top TE's out Long took a ton of reps and was productive as a receiver.- Him and Tua connected multiple times down the seam. He also wigged free on a corner due to a busted coverage for a big gain on a 3rd down.- Was consistently getting separation from backers. Moved real well in space.- Seemed very instinctual and really passed the eye ball test to me.- We ran two TE like all day in pads day 2. It was tough to really gauge his impact in the ground game but Gaskin did have a sweet run outside of him on one play.- Mack Hollins dominated as a receiving threat standing in at TE. Legit probably made the most plays day 1 outside of Albert Wilson. His versatility is going to earn him a roster spot as the seventh WR imo.Prognosis - Most well rounded TE we probably have on the roster right now. Getting precious reps which is key for an immediate impact (which can be tough for the position). I can see a lot of Shaheen / Long two TE's sets in our future.#5) Solomon Kindley (requested by Tom Olivadotti):- Out of shape and it shows.- Third team LG and second team goal line FB was his workload.- The guy is massive though and really does move well for his size. He cleaned up a couple fools on that goal line package.- Did not see him blow any assignments.Prognosis - One of the better interior o-line athletes. I think he is in the doghouse right now. A few more weeks in the Florida sun might get him right into shape though. I would guess he makes the team but wish he was ready for meaningful reps now.#6) Jakeem Grant:- Dropped one easy pass and two tough passes.- Flashed in multiple spots every single day. They did a two on one day 2 (pads) and Jakeem shook both guys right out of their shoes (then Waddle did the same thing).- You cannot teach what Jakeem has and the staff know this and not only are they planning on him making the team but they are also planning on having a specific role for him on offense.- Day 1 nearly every 11 on 11 and 7 on 7 with the 1's had jet sweep Grant action integrated into the RPO game.- This offense is gearing up for a tremendous amount of pre snap motion to leverage our speed to the fullest.- They also had this real slick PA slip screen to Grant, Waddle and Wilson from the Y. Executed it real well with Jakeem. I have been banging the table to just use him in the screen game / running game.- He also had a sweet run he probably would have taken to the house on a give on the jet sweep.Prognosis - I get it, a popular opinion is that he is a cap casualty because he is unreliable as a pass catcher. I think the value this staff places on Special Teams (taking return duties off Waddle's plate), along with needing someone to understudy Waddle's role on offense saves him this year. I have him as my 6th WR.#7 Jaylen Waddle:- One double move I watched him run nearly gave me an erection.- I don't think I have ever seen that much explosion out of a change of direction in my entire life.- He also competes, hard.- He did not have as many opportunities to catch a lot of balls in 11 on 11 work. Did find one sweet slant that would have went the distance.- But I an convinced that the move back up was worth the extra 1st to draft him.- He is also built significantly more compact then I thought initially.Prognosis - Tyreek Hill 2.0.#8) Noah Igbinoghene:- Built like an absolute house. Legs for tree trunks man. Legit physical specimen.- Got beat, a lot unfortunately. Mack Hollins ate his lunch (in man) on a corner post from the 20 on third and goal in 11 on 11 work day 1.- I will say that when he did get beat he would battle back. Almost like it woke him up.- Was also working as the starting gunner on punt team with Hollins.- We better hope we get X squared away. Noah cannot be trusted to start on the boundary this season. Far more comfortable with Needham there right now honestly.- Jones, Needham, Coleman, McCourty, Rowe was the starting backfield most of the time day 1.- They also mixed in the highly intriguing Holland and Jones combo day 2 in pads.Prognosis - Still raw and probably another year of seasoning required. It would be great to not have to rely on him much this year but to mix him in for valuable experience. Is not a day 1 starting boundary right now.#9) Trill Williams:- Watched him closely.- Diamond in the rough here.- He was wearing #51 and almost looked like a safety to me.- Out there battling for his life and plays fast.- Saw mostly him in man and was engaging the WR real well at the LOS.- Had a pick 6 and only got beat once in the two days (was heavily contested).- Also had him doing a lot of work at gunner.- Battled a lot with Merritt.Prognosis - Making the team in a deep defensive back field.#10) Michael Palardy:- First two punts were trash.- Every single punt after that was money with 4.4+ hang time.- Multiple downed inside the 5 without anyone even needing to be there to down it.Prognosis - Big time upgrade at Punter.Practice Day 1:- No pads.- Lots of bunch and stack formations with single TE (probably due to the shortage at TE).- Ample pre snap motions and TE / RB shifts.- RPO going to be a big chunk of our core foundation on this offense.- Defense played some 2 deep zone which shocked me. The rest of the time we were in man.- Special Teams install.- Offense certainly won the day (TD's more everyone).Practice Day 2:- Pads.- The only focus of this practice was to bang it out in the trenches.- Defense were pinning their ears back and playing the run big time.- Offense struggled to move the ball on the ground outside of a few key holes for Doaks and Brown.- Defense dominated first team offense in goal line. Four straight runs Left / Right / Right / Right - stuffed.- Defense was FIRED UP.- Jordan Scarlett got drilled at the 2 and shoved it off for the lone score for the offense on the ground in the period. Tua greeted him with intensity.- Defense won the trenches and the day.Anecdotes:- This dude in the section next to us was starting chants all day on Monday. The first one was "Don't pay Howard" which after he sounded that off a few times the rest of the fans responded with "Let's go Howard". The beat writers only reported the "let's go Howard part" in true fake news fashion.- This same guy then proceeded to verbally berate Iggy (after Iggy got beat bad) for nearly an hour and a half straight yelling "Number 9 you suck!". It got so bad one of the quality and control coaches on staff jumped the railing and followed him out lol.- Of course just my luck, the very next day this bro is sitting behind my old man and I. We gave him a tough time but all had a real good laugh about it. I did not care for him trying to bang on ol Iggy, but he did has some sound rationale behind his take lol.- I'm standing out front of the VIP area and I saw Nat Moore. I casually said hello but he seemed annoyed I even addressed him. I thought he might be happy a young fan who never even saw him play would appreciate his impact on the franchise, guess not.- Right after my Nate Moore rejection, Joe Rose walks up. My dad and I chilled with him for about an hour one time in Canton back when Marino got inducted. That was one of our favorite memories because of how great of a guy he was. He did not remember the chill sesh but he really appreciated me saying how nice he was and gave me some dap. Something about "see, I can be a nice guy".- I saw Omar and told him that I was "keeping the fragile fans in line today". We laughed.- At the conclusion of practice day 2 we walked over to the farthest point by where the players families sit. I kid you not, as we walk up (with only about 20 fans there) Tua emerges from the indoor practice field and walks directly to the fans. I have an autograph ball in hand and I turn to my dad and told him how dope it was we were about to get his autograph. And then guess what, he stopped short of the fence about 20 feet and told us he was not allowed to sign anything due to Covid. A young girl throws an autograph football at him, he just leaned over and let is pass on by haha. I was bummed he couldn't sign, but happy the Franchise QB is being smart and not taking chances. Yes I said Franchise QB, which leads us to our conclusion here.Conclusion - Tua Man:- Tua is the answer gentleman.- Dan13Forever asked about the "hitch" in his delivery / progressions. Let me tell you something, there is no hitch.- He is diagnosing pre-snap and making smart and deliberate decision with the football.- He is making all of his reads quickly and decisively and delivering accurate balls with plenty of velocity.- The difference between his reps and that of Brissett were staggering.- He is seeing the entire field.- He was finding the open guy, hitting him in stride, and generating junk plays all day on Monday.- His accuracy and how he delivers the ball lefty in person was poetry in motion.- It is evident the kid is ready to take a step forward and I think a big factor behind this is the speed this offense is now oozing.- We actually have guys generating separation and Tua is peppering them.- He is in command of the offense and is engaged in not only his reps but also the 2nd and 3rd team reps.- His instinct and pocket presence is far superior to anything we have had at that position in some time.- He does need to learn when to give up on a play though and the development here has begun (throwing it away in red-zone, etc).- Looked terrific breaking contain a few times and firing some passes in on the run.- We can in-fight all that we want. But once the real bullets start flying and the world sees what I just saw from this kid on Monday we are going to be LAUGHING about that numbnuts in LA.Hope you guys enjoyed the post, tried my best here to give back to the community. Thanks for reading.-EPBro-