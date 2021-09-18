Money on Miami

Fh fam, this site has been very donation centric as of late ( the last 12 months).



I like to support the site minimally ( I have a life ) in a fun manner. For every point Miami wins by I will donate a dollar in addition to total points scored. For example) Miami 20–14 will donate 26 dollars.



Additionally if Waddle scores I will donate his jersey number in dollars for every TD. JW scores one and I will donate $17. Contingent on if they win, of course.



Trying to make this game more interesting than it already is, and keep our favorite fins message board rolling.



Prediction Fins 27 Bills 24 and one waddle score = 47 dollars from ole TK



TK