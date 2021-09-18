 Money on Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Money on Miami

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,101
Reaction score
1,326
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
Fh fam, this site has been very donation centric as of late ( the last 12 months).

I like to support the site minimally ( I have a life ) in a fun manner. For every point Miami wins by I will donate a dollar in addition to total points scored. For example) Miami 20–14 will donate 26 dollars.

Additionally if Waddle scores I will donate his jersey number in dollars for every TD. JW scores one and I will donate $17. Contingent on if they win, of course.

Trying to make this game more interesting than it already is, and keep our favorite fins message board rolling.

Prediction Fins 27 Bills 24 and one waddle score = 47 dollars from ole TK

TK
 
EPBro

EPBro

Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
601
Reaction score
1,060
Age
31
Location
SRQ
I will quote the same thing as last week.

I need a pick 6 and I'm $25 poorer.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
49,111
Reaction score
108,089
TKAllDay said:
Fh fam, this site has been very donation centric as of late ( the last 12 months).
Click to expand...

Appreciate the dono's brother but truth be known the site was losing thousands of dollars a year that our generous owner was paying out of pocket

Now we break even . That was the goal all along
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,101
Reaction score
1,326
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
fishfanmiami said:
Appreciate the dono's brother but truth be known the site was losing thousands of dollars a year that our generous owner was paying out of pocket

Now we break even . That was the goal all along
Click to expand...
Ok fair and fine - now can we move forward and keep the gears turning ?
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,025
Reaction score
3,172
Location
Everywhere
TKAllDay said:
Ok fair and fine - now can we move forward and keep the gears turning ?
Click to expand...
It's actually really fun to gamble with people you really don't agree with here and donate to the site. I got in it with @bane for a disagreement, I don't even remember what for to be honest, but it was $100 to the site. Everyone wins. I wish more people who had disagreements here did the same. Makes it fun and supports the place we all call home.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
49,111
Reaction score
108,089
TKAllDay said:
Ok fair and fine - now can we move forward and keep the gears turning ?
Click to expand...

That's the plan. Whatever you can do to help is appreciated

Good posts here are certainly a good start :cheers:
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
181
Reaction score
422
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
fishfanmiami said:
Appreciate the dono's brother but truth be known the site was losing thousands of dollars a year that our generous owner was paying out of pocket

Now we break even . That was the goal all along
Click to expand...
If you charged per troll and negative or impolite statement, you guys would be rich. 🤣🤣🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom