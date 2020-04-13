More 'chatter' that Miami might take Herbert over Tua

There is more and more talk from the TV and Internet pundits that Miami might go for Herbert over Tua at 5.



I understand Herbert being the "safer" pick durability wise but I have some real problems with Herbert's downfield vision.



Guys who don't "throw receivers open" seem to struggle against NFL defenses. Herbert has all the tools in the world but if you have to wait for guys to come open you are going to pay the price.



Some scouting reports say he drops his eyes to see the rush and that is pretty much a death sentence at the NFL level. I can't say if that is a fair criticism or not but I do worry about these things with Herbert.



From a pure physical talent standpoint he looks like a Top 5 pick, but I am trying to think of outstanding NFL QB's who looked as ordinary in college as Herbert too often did.



In his favor there are many who feel that Oregon's scheme wasted his talents and he did have a strong Combine and Senior Bowl.His Senior Bowl might be his best selling point as he was quite impressive and easily outperformed Love.



Unless I feel that there is little to no chance that Tua can hold up physically I am taking him if he is there at 5 but I am preparing myself to not be surprised if he hear Herbert's name instead.