 More Tua hurdles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More Tua hurdles

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,288
Reaction score
1,974
We have all seen the Watson lawyer talking about how close Watson was to being our QB.
Now there is speculation that we will have Lamar Jackson for 2023.
Why is every talking head out there trying to erode Tua’s confidence? Is this all anti fins and Tua is just the vehicle?
How about we wait to talk about his replacement until after and if he fails.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
356
Reaction score
538
Location
Washington, DC
'Deep said:
It was Mike Florio on the Rich Eisen show this afternoon.
Click to expand...
Florio has no real sources on anything. He typically just speculates on things that he thinks could happen. Lamar to Miami would make sense because he grew up there and hasn't re-signed with the Ravens yet but I would highly doubt there's been any talks from Lamar about that.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,683
Reaction score
3,028
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Lamar is logical. We have the assets to acquire him and the bank roll to pay him.

Combined with his bizarre contract situation, one can connect the dots.

This post is completely agnostic to if this would be the right move.

Just stating it makes sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom