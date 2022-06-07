More Tua hurdles

Jssanto
Club Member
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 2,288
- Reaction score
- 1,974
We have all seen the Watson lawyer talking about how close Watson was to being our QB.
Now there is speculation that we will have Lamar Jackson for 2023.
Why is every talking head out there trying to erode Tua’s confidence? Is this all anti fins and Tua is just the vehicle?
How about we wait to talk about his replacement until after and if he fails.
Now there is speculation that we will have Lamar Jackson for 2023.
Why is every talking head out there trying to erode Tua’s confidence? Is this all anti fins and Tua is just the vehicle?
How about we wait to talk about his replacement until after and if he fails.