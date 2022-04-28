More Tunsil News

Texans' Laremy Tunsil turning notorious gas-mask bong video into NFT With the 2022 NFL Draft just a day away, Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is hoping to turn a negative draft day memory into a positive one.

I don't know what an NFT is.I also didn't know he claimed someone hacked his facebook account to post a video that was likely taken with his phone. Didn't he claim that video was taken years beforehand?