 More Tunsil News | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More Tunsil News

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,892
Reaction score
8,199
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
www.foxbusiness.com

Texans' Laremy Tunsil turning notorious gas-mask bong video into NFT

With the 2022 NFL Draft just a day away, Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is hoping to turn a negative draft day memory into a positive one.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

I don't know what an NFT is.

I also didn't know he claimed someone hacked his facebook account to post a video that was likely taken with his phone. Didn't he claim that video was taken years beforehand?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom