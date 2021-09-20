 Morning after week two and we're in first place......yay | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Morning after week two and we're in first place......yay

Danny

Danny

Damn it feels good to be in first place after two weeks. No doubt we're going in the right direction now........lol

Ok, I felt I needed to do this after all the gloom and doom from yesterday. I don't blame anybody for being upset. We're tired of loosing and want that to change so yesterday I was just as mad as anybody here but today I realize nothing will change yesterday regardless of what we say here. The team and us need to move on and it won't get easier next week. Can we beat the raiders who just beat the Steelers who last week beat Buffalo who just beat us? On paper it looks bad but the game will be play out on the field and not on paper.

This is a big teller for Flores imo. Can he get this team ready to play on the road since he could get the team ready to play yesterday ?
This is not the team from 3 years ago. Grier and Flores were given a blank canvas with tons of high picks and money and here we are in year 3.
These are his players and his coaches so I'm ready to see how he handles this team now.

This could be a great week for Flores to turn it around and get a great win or the team could lay an egg once again but nothing I or anybody else says here will change yesterday.
I'm moving on to next week and hope we make the right changes so that we can have a chance to win this next game.
 
superphin

superphin

giphy.gif
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

This is gut-check time! We will find out what we are made of this week. Hmm... [scratching my head] I feel like we are always in a situation like this and I have to say it every year, LOL.

Confused Hanna Barbera GIF by Warner Archive
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

We are not in first place, the Bills are. They are 1-0 in the division. We are 1-1 in the division. More importantly, they have defeated us on the road already and still have a matchup with us in Buffalo.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Miami has only lost to 5 teams since beginning of last year: Buffalo (3) New England, Kansas City, Denver, and Seattle.
 
Pitbull13

Danny said:
Damn it feels good to be in first place after two weeks. No doubt we're going in the right direction now........lol

Ok, I felt I needed to do this after all the gloom and doom from yesterday. I don't blame anybody for being upset. We're tired of loosing and want that to change so yesterday I was just as mad as anybody here but today I realize nothing will change yesterday regardless of what we say here. The team and us need to move on and it won't get easier next week. Can we beat the raiders who just beat the Steelers who last week beat Buffalo who just beat us? On paper it looks bad but the game will be play out on the field and not on paper.

This is a big teller for Flores imo. Can he get this team ready to play on the road since he could get the team ready to play yesterday ?
This is not the team from 3 years ago. Grier and Flores were given a blank canvas with tons of high picks and money and here we are in year 3.
These are his players and his coaches so I'm ready to see how he handles this team now.

This could be a great week for Flores to turn it around and get a great win or the team could lay an egg once again but nothing I or anybody else says here will change yesterday.
I'm moving on to next week and hope we make the right changes so that we can have a chance to win this next game.
The problems are so big particularly on offense, where do you begin to fix them?!
 
Pitbull13

Kev7 said:
I expect a big response from our team. Flores will get them ready for the Raiders.
No, no he won't. The raiders are going to beat us bad. By 14 at least. This is just not a good football team.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

I think the schedule works to keep the Dolphins around .500: the Colts and Falcons at home, Jaguars, Jets twice, the Texans, the Giants. I do think they’ll lose this week though, and to TB and to Buffalo again. They’ll be 4-4 after eight games.
 
Dolphins81

Pitbull13 said:
No, no he won't. The raiders are going to beat us bad. By 14 at least. This is just not a good football team.
Agreed! The blueprint to beating us has been laid out. Blitz our offense the entire game.
 
