Morning after week two and we're in first place......yay

Damn it feels good to be in first place after two weeks. No doubt we're going in the right direction now........lol



Ok, I felt I needed to do this after all the gloom and doom from yesterday. I don't blame anybody for being upset. We're tired of loosing and want that to change so yesterday I was just as mad as anybody here but today I realize nothing will change yesterday regardless of what we say here. The team and us need to move on and it won't get easier next week. Can we beat the raiders who just beat the Steelers who last week beat Buffalo who just beat us? On paper it looks bad but the game will be play out on the field and not on paper.



This is a big teller for Flores imo. Can he get this team ready to play on the road since he could get the team ready to play yesterday ?

This is not the team from 3 years ago. Grier and Flores were given a blank canvas with tons of high picks and money and here we are in year 3.

These are his players and his coaches so I'm ready to see how he handles this team now.



This could be a great week for Flores to turn it around and get a great win or the team could lay an egg once again but nothing I or anybody else says here will change yesterday.

I'm moving on to next week and hope we make the right changes so that we can have a chance to win this next game.