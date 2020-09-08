Most anticipated season opener in a looong time

Every season I cant wait for the season opener after a long offseason of no football. This season as a Dolphins fan has got to have you feeling anxious for week 1 against the Pats. Covid has kept us from seeing any football which has only made my excitement for sunday grow. I have not been more excited for the future of the Miami Dolphins since the Marino years. So much to look forward to with the entire team. New running backs and offensive linemen. Our future at QB already on the roster its only a matter of time till TUA time. Byron Jones Xavien Howard Christian Wilkins Reakwon Davis Noah Igbinoghene kyle van noy emanual ogbah shaq lawson The defense should be fun to watch Its getting close boys IM PUMPED I CANT FREAKING WAIT YEAH BABY WOOO
 
COVID has taught Americans alot. Some of which, mandatory or extreme viewing is a real choice.

As for the rest, I look forward to the first weeks watching the big uglies. They mean so much to the growth of this franchise, the rest is noise.

Give me some NFL level offensive line play, and I will be a giddy booger.
 
I am of the opinion that we will be chomping at the bit more than we have been since the Ricky days one year from now.
 
