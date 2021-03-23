Most basic prediction -- trade down yes or no?

Compulsion for teams to trade up -- I'm thinking Pitts may be the best bait but unsure teams will go all in for Wilson or Fields. ZERO chance anyone trades up for Sewell. The WR class is rather rectangular with lots of kids even or thereabouts across the spectrum so no updraft there...And --- I'm betting Grier and Flo are getting more and more sold on Pitts. He's pretty hard to miss at this point