Most basic prediction -- trade down yes or no?

Yes
No
No
What’s yer reasoning??I'm starting to think NO.
For a few reasons...
Compulsion for teams to trade up -- I'm thinking Pitts may be the best bait but unsure teams will go all in for Wilson or Fields. ZERO chance anyone trades up for Sewell. The WR class is rather rectangular with lots of kids even or thereabouts across the spectrum so no updraft there...What’s yer reasoning??
Agree. If there were some stud pass rusher (Like every freaking year but this one) I’d say stay put and take him but this draft isn’t giving us thatpick 3 has too much value to just stay there. We need to move down(not far) and get extra picks and still get a top player.
Right -- do we trade down = Yes or No...How is this a YES NO question?