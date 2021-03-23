 Most basic prediction -- trade down yes or no? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most basic prediction -- trade down yes or no?

Do we trade down or make the pick at 3?

CTPhin

CTPhin

Do I hope they get to trade down? yes
Do I think they want to? yes
will they? about 65% chance they can and will, takes two to play and make a deal.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Travis34 said:
What’s yer reasoning??
Compulsion for teams to trade up -- I'm thinking Pitts may be the best bait but unsure teams will go all in for Wilson or Fields. ZERO chance anyone trades up for Sewell. The WR class is rather rectangular with lots of kids even or thereabouts across the spectrum so no updraft there...

And --- I'm betting Grier and Flo are getting more and more sold on Pitts. He's pretty hard to miss at this point
 
Manning

Manning

Danny said:
pick 3 has too much value to just stay there. We need to move down(not far) and get extra picks and still get a top player.
Agree. If there were some stud pass rusher (Like every freaking year but this one) I’d say stay put and take him but this draft isn’t giving us that
 
