There is no excitement so great it can cover the coming pessimism. No, not universal pessimism, but pessimism be degrees. What if Miami takes Herbert or Love instead on Tua? what if Miami takes no OT until R2? what if Miami has a choice of OTs and takes the 'wrong one.?' everyone in FH knows this is coming. Not those specific examples, but there will be picks made that will upset quite a few.



Me? I'm not as into particular picks as many here. I'm position oriented. I want a top QB. I want an OT. I want a S or DT or Edge. But, unlike some here, I won't stop watching Fin football until Grier is fired or until Miami gets 'my' QB.