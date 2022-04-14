Most likely home win Poll

HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Apr 17, 2018
- 273
- 458
- Black Hills
I want to attend my first home game in Miami, I am wondering which team do we think we can beat, as to have a good experience.
would your share i the poll who you think we are most likely to beat.
Of course I won’t be going overseas for a game but that is a thought. Thank you
