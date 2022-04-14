 Most likely home win Poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most likely home win Poll

Most likely to beat at home

  • Patriots

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Bills

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Jets

    Votes: 10 45.5%

  • Vikings

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Steelers

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Browns

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Texans

    Votes: 9 40.9%

  • Packers

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    22
I want to attend my first home game in Miami, I am wondering which team do we think we can beat, as to have a good experience.
would your share i the poll who you think we are most likely to beat.
Of course I won’t be going overseas for a game but that is a thought. Thank you
 
I think we will do quite well at home this season. For poll purposes though, I picked the Steelers. My lady and I will be there for that one regardless of what time or date it is. And apologies beforehand brothers for her wearing a Polamalu jersey! I hope we will still be allowed to attend any tailgates!:bye:
 
I voted Texans, but the Jets are really a 1B there. I think the Texans, Jets, Steelers, Patriots, and Vikings are wins. I think Cleveland could be a challenge, but they always seem to underwhelm, and it’s still possible (if not likely) that Watson is suspended. Toughest matchup is going to be Buffalo. Green Bay is the wild card, as I’m not sure how their team is going to look.

Bottom line, if Miami plays as good as they look on paper, and McDaniel’s scheme works the way we hope it does, we are gonna be pretty successful for our home games
 
traptses said:
I voted Texans, but the Jets are really a 1B there. I think the Texans, Jets, Steelers, Patriots, and Vikings are wins. I think Cleveland could be a challenge, but they always seem to underwhelm, and it’s still possible (if not likely) that Watson is suspended. Toughest matchup is going to be Buffalo. Green Bay is the wild card, as I’m not sure how their team is going to look.

Bottom line, if Miami plays as good as they look on paper, and McDaniel’s scheme works the way we hope it does, we are gonna be pretty successful for our home games
Yeah, I was torn as well, but went with the Texans. I think they are in just a shade more disarray.
 
I picked the Jets but should have picked the Texans for the mere fact that the Jets is a divisional game.
 
The Gov said:
I think we will do quite well at home this season. For poll purposes though, I picked the Steelers. My lady and I will be there for that one regardless of what time or date it is. And apologies beforehand brothers for her wearing a Polamalu jersey! I hope we will still be allowed to attend any tailgates!:bye:
Exceptions are always made for Troy. He's universally loved.
 
