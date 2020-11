rickd13 said: Actually I didn’t find it all that satisfying. Winning games at this point is secondary to the development of Tua for the long term prospects of this franchise for me. As a matter of fact, I would have been more satisfied if Tua came out and lit it up and Miami lost. Tua’s development should be the primary focus at this point. Click to expand...

Development doesn't happen after one game and it sure as hell doesn't happen after your first pro game and it sure as sure as hell doesn't happen after recovering from an awful injury.He will be here a long time, slow and steady. Everyone wanted to see 10tds and 4000 yards passing today. Imo, expectations were set waaaaaaaaay too high, especially by some of the cultists on this site.