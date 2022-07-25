 Mostert cleared for take off | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mostert cleared for take off

I think Edmonds should be 1A with Mostert 1B. We'll likely want to limit Mostert's workload throughout the season. But if he can stay healthy and handle 10 carries a game, he could provide some real pop to the offense, imo.
 
Mostert started in 2015 as a Dolphin, then with 3 teams before connecting with SF and got 1 carry with them in year 1. Then played 11, 9,16,8 and 1 game for them in subsequent seasons.

Best year was 2019, with 772 yards and 5.6 avg. in 16 games

he has only broken 200 yards in a season 3 times

Then again in 8 games he got 521 yards which is almost as much as Gaskin has got in any season. (612 for Gaskin in 17 games last year)

I guess we are not far away from training camp and can actually see what we have for RB as I am leaving this research not too confident in Mostert anymore.
 
