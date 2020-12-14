Move On From Gailey and Fitz Next Year?

M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
108
Reaction score
129
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Are Gailey and Fitz just for the moment in helping Tua get acclimated to the pro game? New coordinator may truly take the training wheels off Tua especially with some new real weapons and not having the veteran fan favorite plug and play QB looking over your shoulder if you struggle too much. I honestly wouldn't expect Gailey to go but Fitz yes. Dont think Gailey has done bad at all in managing a young qb with no training camp. Just getting my people's opinion.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
432
Reaction score
509
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
Michael Morris said:
Are Gailey and Fitz just for the moment in helping Tua get acclimated to the pro game? New coordinator may truly take the training wheels off Tua especially with some new real weapons and not having the veteran fan favorite plug and play QB looking over your shoulder if you struggle too much. I honestly wouldn't expect Gailey to go but Fitz yes. Dont think Gailey has done bad at all in managing a young qb with no training camp. Just getting my people's opinion
Click to expand...
I would take anything for Fitz. You never hang on to a player til he has no trading value.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,255
Reaction score
10,651
If Fitz wants to keep playing, he can linger around as "the veteran back up."

He has zero value otherwise.

No idea how long the Chanster wants to keep coaching, or if Flo wants to promote someone from within that quickly (like Godsey).
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
176
Reaction score
149
Location
Minnesota
Man I know Fitz is what he is I just hate to lose him. Im hoping we could keep him as a backup for one more year and then hire him as a coach. I just think dude is awesome and is a co author of our turn around starting last year. If not oh well but he would be a great back up for Tua.

At some point we have to stop playing musical chairs with coaches and stick with one for a while. Our coaching staff got gutted just last year. Gaily is doing a pretty good job managing this offense and I think we should stick with it and see what happens when Tua gets the right weapons for this offense. Plays like last weeks grants drop, this weeks grants drops for a pic, and parkers td drop would not be happening if we had legit weapons. He's calling good games, its the players leaving the points on the field
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
108
Reaction score
129
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Fitz could go to the Jets and energize that team and franchise while tutoring Lawrence. Fitz is going to be the qb coach on someone's staff one day.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
432
Reaction score
509
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
circumstances said:
He has zero value otherwise.

No idea how long the Chanster wants to keep coaching, or if Flo wants to promote someone from within that quickly (like Godsey).
Click to expand...
Not sure about that.
If Dalton and Minshew are/were still playing, Fritz would have value.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,136
Reaction score
958
Location
Canada
I hope Gailey stays on. He's calling plays for an offense that has a serious talent deficiency. Get some legit playmakers on offense and see what he can do. Also, use the next season or two with Gailey at the helm to train up a replacement in house.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,089
Reaction score
5,744
I love them both.

Fitz should do whatever he wants to do. I hope he returns but, if not, I want Andy Dalton (who will be a FA).
Gailey has called a Hell of a season... gradually opening the playbook as Tua gets more comfortable. Tua still locks up from time to time, and we lack playmakers, but I imagine that Chan's career long creativity combined with Tua and real weapons... could be deadly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom