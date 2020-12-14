Move On From Gailey and Fitz Next Year?

Michael Morris
Are Gailey and Fitz just for the moment in helping Tua get acclimated to the pro game? New coordinator may truly take the training wheels off Tua especially with some new real weapons and not having the veteran fan favorite plug and play QB looking over your shoulder if you struggle too much. I honestly wouldn't expect Gailey to go but Fitz yes. Dont think Gailey has done bad at all in managing a young qb with no training camp. Just getting my people's opinion.