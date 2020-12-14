Move On From Gailey and Fitz Next Year?

Man I know Fitz is what he is I just hate to lose him. Im hoping we could keep him as a backup for one more year and then hire him as a coach. I just think dude is awesome and is a co author of our turn around starting last year. If not oh well but he would be a great back up for Tua.



At some point we have to stop playing musical chairs with coaches and stick with one for a while. Our coaching staff got gutted just last year. Gaily is doing a pretty good job managing this offense and I think we should stick with it and see what happens when Tua gets the right weapons for this offense. Plays like last weeks grants drop, this weeks grants drops for a pic, and parkers td drop would not be happening if we had legit weapons. He's calling good games, its the players leaving the points on the field