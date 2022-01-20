 Move up to #1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Move up to #1

No Way Friday GIF
 
It would cost alot. We would have to move from the high 20's to 1. Last year San Fran gave us 2 first round picks to move from 12 to 4. Absolutely not I would not do that.
 
Stop
Relax
Dumb idea.
if it needs to be done it will be the following draft.
I know this thread is about starting another Tua bashing, anyone can see through your bait, but he’s getting another season. And if it’s a good one it’ll be great news for the fins and the fans
 
I don't know if it's good or not, but its the right move unless Rodgers wants to play here.
 
To move up to #1 would require a lot of draft picks. Those are assets we can use to build the team. Whether Tua is it or not if we bring a new guy in it would be in everyone's best interest if he can walk into a situation where we have good pieces around him.

Who knows with Flores gone next year the defense could take a massive dip and we lose a bunch of games and end up with a top 5 pick anyways and can pick our QB than in a much better class.
 
That's my issue. It's not that one of these QB can't or won't succeed but I'm not dedicating 3 years to any of them or using an early pick.
 
