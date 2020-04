I agree, Grier seems to be the King of players falling in his lap, Fitzpatrick, Tunsil and Tua. I would love to see a gunslinger mentality. I mean when does this guy ever get aggressive? Your sitting there nervously praying guys fall to you and then pray he doesn't screw it up. It is exhausting and bland to watch. Can we find some diamonds? Sure but we need impact and at the moment we have one guy out of three that can start for us.