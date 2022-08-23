Must See! Watch*** this whole video (to the end!

BigNastyFish
Have to disagree, this guy sucks.I thought the man did a great job... Have to watch the whole video...
He's Manti Te'os biggest fan....We already know there is no game planning going on.
We already know that McD said they won't be showing any of the offense in pre-season.
Did this guy just miss all that, and make an ass out of himself making a video about he has uncovered the great mystery of what is already known?
He's over dramatizing for the simpletons, but you'd think he'd be aware that he's stating the obvious (extremely dramatically).Have to disagree, this guy sucks.
In the old days you would normally do nothing for games 1, 2 and 4, and a minute amount of game planning for game 3 (the "dress rehearsal" for the season).I would think all teams hold their game plan close to their vest in a preseason game, right?
As long as the people realize what they are seeing on the field these three games have no relationship and no bearing on what is to come starting Sept. 11, I guess mission accomplished?...right, it's all just essentially sarcasm and spoof to a degree -- but I thought its was an original way to make a point.
His other vids are more "conventional" and more "serious."
That fact took this knowledgeable video creator (former football player) completely by surprise!!they're running basic stuff cause it's a pre season game.....wait till the regular season starts and see what happens