***Must See! Watch*** this whole video (to the end!

Dec 22, 2020
It's not uncommon to go game plan less in a glorified practice.

They will be ready week 1.
 
I would think all teams hold their game plan close to their vest in a preseason game, right?
 
Mar 12, 2006
We already know there is no game planning going on.

We already know that McD said they won't be showing any of the offense in pre-season.

Did this guy just miss all that, and make an ass out of himself making a video about how he has uncovered the great mystery of what is already known?
 
Dec 22, 2020
He's Manti Te'os biggest fan....
 
...right, it's all just essentially sarcasm and spoof to a degree -- but I thought its was an original way to make a point.

His other vids are more "conventional" and more "serious."

:oops:
 
In the old days you would normally do nothing for games 1, 2 and 4, and a minute amount of game planning for game 3 (the "dress rehearsal" for the season).

That seems to have gone by the wayside. Even when they plan a bit, they don't show anything of significance ever. At all.
 
As long as the people realize what they are seeing on the field these three games have no relationship and no bearing on what is to come starting Sept. 11, I guess mission accomplished?
 
they're running basic stuff cause it's a pre season game.....wait till the regular season starts and see what happens
 
That fact took this knowledgeable video creator (former football player) completely by surprise!!
 
