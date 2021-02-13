Must Sign FA LB: Dont'a Hightower

An underrated 3x Super Bowl champion and 2x National Champion MLB for the New England Patriots. Boomtower is familiar with Coach Flo and knows our defensive scheme inside and out. Has played with Kyle Van Noy and has great chemistry with him. Made impactful plays in multiple in Super Bowls and always shows up in BIG moments. Hightower is a run stopper, pass rusher, excellent blitzer, and excels in pass coverage.



1. Hightower stopped Marshawn Lynch from scoring the winning touchdown in Super Bowl 49. That is why Seattle decided to throw the ball and got intercepted by Malcolm Butler for the New England win.



2. Had a strip sack against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, that changed the momentum of the game in the 4th quarter and propelled the Patriots to have the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.



3. Helped diffuse the high powered octane Rams offense in Super Bowl 53 and made key plays with his high football IQ, shutting down Goff and Gurley.



Can be a true leader in our locker room and has the vision and champion mindset we need to propel our defense to the next level. Can be that coach on the field to help our younger players reach their maximum level of talent. That's the impact he has on the field. I'm sure Coach Flo and Van Noy can and help convince boomtower to take his talents to South Beach. We all know the Patriots dynasty has ended. He would just waste the end of his career if he stayed. It would be truly sad to see that for him.





