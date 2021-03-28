 Must watch hilarious! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Must watch hilarious!

Go Flo

Go Flo

andyahs

andyahs

Two idiots arguing over Tua for the Dolphins when Jet's fans gloated about Darnold being their super star???

Bragging too about our draft capital when they should know Grier sucks.
 
Two idiots arguing over Tua for the Dolphins when Jet's fans gloated about Darnold being their super star???

Bragging too about our draft capital when they should know Grier sucks.
Well I don’t know if you watched the whole video at least half of it but we did all the trading to get Watson. The guy on the right says it’s a done deal the guy on the left says even if they don’t get Watson our draft capital and building around Tua is going to be just as bad.
 
Well I don’t know if you watched the whole video at least half of it but we did all the trading to get Watson. The guy on the right says it’s a done deal the guy on the left says even if they don’t get Watson our draft capital and building around Tua is going to be just as bad.
Yes as painful as it is watching Jet's fans.
 
