My biggest fear quelled... (Not Tua you psycho)

VBCheeseGrater said: We all know it's preseason and we're holding the cards close but I agree, the way the first couple series were called impressed me. Seemed like we focused on letting the offense get rolling with some high percentage passes out the gate, then got the running game going too. It's preseason for the new coordinators too. Click to expand...

I think for many, figuring out HOW to achieve an explosive offense for our beloved team has led to a lot of criticisms for the "two OC" decision.Let's face the facts as unified fans: How many times in the past 20 years have we been sold bad goods by our leaders?I think we need to see a Buffalo or Chiefs style explosion of points consistently to put doubts away.I remember play calling when RT was here. I remember us taking the Chargers to the woodshed one week only to get a good steady does of 21-24 ppg follow it up. Those occasional glimpses of brilliance got very frustrating.I think we are clamoring for that 27 - 30 ppg offense that gives us confidence we can exchange salvos with the Bills and Chiefs for an entire game and not pray for the D to get turnovers just to keep us in striking distance only to see the 4th quarter end in a blowout.Seeing tonight's display of WR and TE play with 3 of our Top 4 WRs out is comforting.Tonight also showed how Gaskins is a Top 15 back IN the Dolphins' offense. It's a Pass to open up the Run offense. And we have 6 - 7 legitimate weapons at WR and TE that make opposing D's take a step back off the line and open up the holes.Against an inferior team, it's obvious it CAN work and this offense IS potent. Now, we need to see the polished and matured version square off against the Bills.Let's face it, the Bills are the true litmus test of this O. If we can beat the Bills with Offense.... we've changed the trajectory of this team for the next decade.