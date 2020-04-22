My FINAL Mock... with trades

MIA
9.Mekhi Becton
OT Louisville
trade icon
MIA
18.K’Lavon Chaisson
OLB LSU
MIA
34.Xavier McKinney
S Alabama
trade icon
MIA
39.Isaiah Wilson
OT Georgia
MIA
42.Jacob Eason
QB Washington
trade icon
MIA
44.Jonathan Taylor
RB Wisconsin
trade icon
MIA
56.Matt Hennessy
C Temple
MIA
141.Justin Strnad
ILB Wake Forest
MIA
153.Josiah Scott
CB Michigan State
MIA
154.Charlie Heck
OT UNC
MIA
173.James Proche
WR SMU
MIA
185.Benito Jones
DT Ole Miss
MIA
227.Nate Stanley
QB Iowa
MIA
246.Rodrigo Blankenship
K Georgia
MIA
251.Michael Turk
P Arizona State

Now that I'm posting it, it's a guarantee that we won't draft a single one of these players... LOL

I traded down twice in an attempt to get more potential starters.

I know the FFL bunch who love the idea of Tua and a WR will hate this... so enjoy!
 
Not in love with a lot of those players.

But I like Wilson, Hennessey and Strnad picks quite a bit.
 
I usually feel the same way about other people's drafts...

Once in a great while I see one that doesnt make me cringe.
That's what makes the draft so much fun......well except the 3-4 year wait to really see who got it right.
 
That's what makes the draft so much fun......well except the 3-4 year wait to really see who got it right.
Yup...

...and yet, so many choose to be rude and insulting about other people's stuff.

Heh! Says a lot about them.
 
Lol...

Let's see yours.
Posted one in the PFF Sim thread.

You did most of your damage by trading down. We didn't trade away Minkah and Tunsil to just replace them with other good players. We traded them so we'd have the ammunition to get whatever QB we want. So for you to move down and then not take one period is pure negligence.

Becton is a pick I really dislike. He has tons of issues in his pass sets. His technique is all over the place.

Chaisson and McKinney are both solid. I prefer Winfield to McKinney, but the latter is a really solid football player as well. He was used very similar to Simmons at Clemson. Mike, nickel corner, single high, box safety. Good tackler. You know what you're getting.

Isaiah Wilson you are banking on the athlete rather than the football player he currently is. Jacob Eason sucks. I like plenty about Jonathan Taylor but the way he carries the football concerns me. I'm worried he will be fumble prone.

Matt Hennessey by far your best pick.
 
Interesting... that you know why we traded Minkah and Tunsil...

Not that there could have been other reasons like... oh... I dont know, Minkah was throwing a primadonna tantrum through his mother on twitter... and Houston dramatically overpaying for Tunsil...

No, it must be like you said, so we can trade up for a certain QB... (chuckle)

It must be nice knowing everything...

Ahem...
 
