My FINAL Mock... with trades

Posted one in the PFF Sim thread.You did most of your damage by trading down. We didn't trade away Minkah and Tunsil to just replace them with other good players. We traded them so we'd have the ammunition to get whatever QB we want. So for you to move down and then not take one period is pure negligence.Becton is a pick I really dislike. He has tons of issues in his pass sets. His technique is all over the place.Chaisson and McKinney are both solid. I prefer Winfield to McKinney, but the latter is a really solid football player as well. He was used very similar to Simmons at Clemson. Mike, nickel corner, single high, box safety. Good tackler. You know what you're getting.Isaiah Wilson you are banking on the athlete rather than the football player he currently is. Jacob Eason sucks. I like plenty about Jonathan Taylor but the way he carries the football concerns me. I'm worried he will be fumble prone.Matt Hennessey by far your best pick.