My FINAL Mock... with trades

Feverdream
|
|9.
|Mekhi Becton
OT Louisville
|
|
|18.
|K’Lavon Chaisson
OLB LSU
|
|34.
|Xavier McKinney
S Alabama
|
|
|39.
|Isaiah Wilson
OT Georgia
|
|42.
|Jacob Eason
QB Washington
|
|
|44.
|Jonathan Taylor
RB Wisconsin
|
|
|56.
|Matt Hennessy
C Temple
|
|141.
|Justin Strnad
ILB Wake Forest
|
|153.
|Josiah Scott
CB Michigan State
|
|154.
|Charlie Heck
OT UNC
|
|173.
|James Proche
WR SMU
|
|185.
|Benito Jones
DT Ole Miss
|
|227.
|Nate Stanley
QB Iowa
|
|246.
|Rodrigo Blankenship
K Georgia
|
|251.
|Michael Turk
P Arizona State
Now that I'm posting it, it's a guarantee that we won't draft a single one of these players... LOL
I traded down twice in an attempt to get more potential starters.
I know the FFL bunch who love the idea of Tua and a WR will hate this... so enjoy!