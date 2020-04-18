My Final Pre-Draft Mock

Going into draft week, there will only be more smoke and mirrors. I tried to compile one last mock draft on what I believe we are going to do next weekend, and then I am excited to sit back and enjoy the next week.



I hope you all enjoy this as much as me. One of my favorite things to do is talk draft, especially with you all - Here goes nothing. I used a simulator to take other picks.





Picks 1-4 of the mock draft were Burrow, Young, Simmons, Thomas





5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - To me, the best move is to sit at 5 and take either Tua or Herbert (in that order). I think we need our picks to maneuver in other spots (spoiler alert), however Tua will have an opportunity to sit and get stronger for a year behind Fitzpatrick. I'm interested to see whether they suit Tua up or if they find a reason to sneak him on the PUP and keep Rosen as a backup. If Rosen is okay with the potential of being a backup for the next few year, fine, if not cut him or trade him for a 6th/7th in 2094. Either way, the next few years lies in the hands of Tua. We have enough future picks to get out of this okay if he busts, but his upside is just too real and Grier sends a message to everyone that we are taking the next step as an organization.



**Dolphins trade 18, 56, 173, and a 2021 3rd round pick to the Jaguars for pick 9**



9. Jedrick Wills, RT, Alabama - With the capital we saved on not moving up to get Tua, I have a very strong feeling that we are going to make a play at one of the top 4 OL. To me Jedrick is the most well rounded prospect, and he fits in at Right tackle on what will eventually be Tua's blindside. He's also someone Tua will obviously feel comfortable with. Thomas and Wirfs went at 4 and 8, but even if not I don't think we need to play around and wait and see if someone falls to us, we can go get our guy. Grier said he sees 8-9 players that can be in the top 5 so I think we will try to walk away with 2 of those players.



26. Cesar Ruiz, iOL, Michigan - We have an opportunity to come out of Thursday night feeling very good about our OL. After the trade, we still have 9 picks left to fill the rest of our needs. We need guys on day 1 that can come in and play. Whether Ruiz plays Center with Karras at Guard or vice versa, I think going into Friday with an OL of Jesse Davis - Ereck Flowers - Cesar Ruiz - Ted Karras - Jedrick Wills makes me feel comfortable enough to not NEED to add someone else (maybe a swing tackle to upgrade Davenport).



**Dolphins trade 39 to the Chiefs for 63, 177 and a 2021 2nd round pick - Reminds me of last years trade, turn 1 high 2nd into 2 late 2nds, and continue to build for the future. This is possible especially after there was a huge safety run before we picked and the top 4 are off the board.**



63. JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State - The only other RB went at 53 (Taylor). In the trade down, we are hoping one of Taylor and Dobbins make it to us at 63. With our revamped offensive line, we all of a sudden have a nice looking young backfield in Dobbins/Howard. Again, Dobbins is the swap if Taylor goes earlier. Dobbins is explosive in every aspect out of the backfield, and will add a ton of excitement. I can also see us adding a pass catching back on a 1 year deal (Chris Thompson?)



70. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois - Jeremy Chinn as a prospect reminds me a ton of former Pats Safety Patrick Chung. I see Chinn as a player that can play either safety spot, and will pair well with Eric Rowe in our backfield. This is great value after missing out on the top 4 earlier.



**Dolphins trade 141, 185, 246 to Seattle for 101 - I don't see us drafting 8 players after pick 141, especially with the UDFA success last year. I think we will target a player or 2 that we want in the mid rounds and go get him**



101. Lynn Bowden Jr, WR/OW, Kentucky - This is a weapon that our staff is going to see as a necessity to get on this roster, and I wouldn't be surprised if he went MUCH earlier than this. Seeing that he was there, and we didn't pick for 40 slots, I saw an opportunity to jump up and get our guy. Bowden will add an immediate burst of mystique to our offense as he has the ability to impact the game in a number of ways. I could see us running some Wildcat with him too (and David Lee back in the fold).



**Dolphins trade 151 to New Orleans for 169 and a 2021 4th round pick**



153. Tyree Phillips, OL, Mississippi State - Mammoth of a swing tackle with guard potential, Phillips is a guy who I could see our staff targeting as a potential Davenport replacement. We're familiar with the Mississippi State OL with Shaq Calhoun, and I think Phillips is much better than Calhoun and won't be asked to do too much too quickly.



169. Antoine Brooks, S, Maryland - Hard hitter, built like a brick wall. Our safety unit needs some more depth, and I see Brooks being able to learn quickly. OL, Safety and Running back are the 3 positions I see us possibly doubling up on in the draft.



177. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA - Tight End was a position I was eyeing through the middle round, but could never find great value. Asiasi has a ton of potential and with a year of NFL weight training could be a great #2 tight end behind Gesicki. This could also be an area where we add someone post draft.



227. Michael Turk, P, Arizona State - Dolphins family lineage is the main reason for this pick, and I think Matt Haack could definitely use some competition.



251. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State - 6'8 former basketball player, I could see us being willing to take on this project. Drafting 4 OL may seem like a lot, but between Wills and Taylor we have a solid starter and a project at tackle, Ruiz will start on the interior on day 1 and Phillips will be able to learn 4 different spots.